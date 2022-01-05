Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The cold snap that’s kept the temperatures in the Bozeman area around and below zero is on its way out.

“We’re going to start breaking out of this cold weather pattern we’ve been in, temperatures are gradually going to start to trend a little warmer,” said Paul Nutter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

Sporadic snow is expected to continue throughout the end of the week as those temperatures warm up, possibly even getting into the 40s by Friday and hovering around freezing during nighttime on Thursday.

Snowfall will likely be heavier in the mountains and north and west of Bozeman, including over Homestake Pass and the Continental Divide.

“In addition to that as we get into Friday we’re going to start seeing winds increase,” Nutter said.

Cold winter weather also brings the potential for ice to form and create ice jams in rivers. There were ice jams on the Gallatin River and Jefferson River Wednesday afternoon and flood advisories in the Three Forks and Logan area.

“Ice jams are very unpredictable, and with these fluctuations in temperature from very cold to warmer temperatures, sometimes (ice jams) can back up a bunch of water and then release it all at once,” Nutter said. “Anyone who has any interest near or close to these low lying areas right adjacent to those rivers … definitely needs to be aware of the unpredictable nature of those ice jams.”

No major flooding has been reported, Nutter said, though some low-lying areas like fishing access site have seen some flooding.

Next week’s weather isn’t forecast to be quite as warm as the predictions for the end of this week, though those temperatures aren’t predicted to get as cold as the start of this week, either.

“By then, we’re more or less out of this cold snap,” Nutter said. “The pattern is stabilizing with a kind of average weather pattern for this time of year.”

While the negative temperatures in early January brought have indisputably been cold, it’s far from the coldest Bozeman has seen for this time of year. The calendar day record low for Jan. 5 in Bozeman is 38 below zero, Nutter said.

“Conditions could be a lot worse than they are,” Nutter said. “For those that are feeling cold, it’s not quintessential Bozeman cold … minus 30 to minus 40 is not unreasonable at any point during the winter for the Gallatin Valley.”

The cold weather doesn’t keep people from hitting the slopes around Bozeman.

Bridger Bowl’s snow report shows that the ski area has a base depth of 35 inches of snow, with 6 inches of that falling in the past week and 2 inches of that falling on Wednesday alone.

Big Sky Resort’s snow report shows a base depth of 34 inches at Headwaters and 19 inches at Andesite. Like Bridger Bowl, about 2 inches of new snow had fallen at the resort on Wednesday, with between 7 and 9 inches falling the week before.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.