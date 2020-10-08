Kenneth Walsh has never been in politics before, but he hopes his business and agriculture background will serve him well if he’s elected to the state House.
Walsh, a Republican, is running against Democrat Ian Root for House District 71, which represents Madison County and parts of Silver Bow and Jefferson counties.
Walsh said he’d bring moderate ideas to the Legislature, supporting business and government programs he considers necessary. Root, also running for office for the first time, supports several new initiatives and wants to take a stand against Republicans.
“Democracy is fragile,” Root said. “It’s a slippery slope to dictatorship and fascism. I feel like this country is on that slippery slope.”
Walsh, 66, grew up on a family ranch in Twin Bridges and graduated from Montana State University. After moving around the state, he returned to Twin Bridges in 1987. He’s since been involved with running the ranch and Ruby Valley National Bank.
Fellow Republican Ray Shaw, who is termed out after representing HD 71 the last eight years, encouraged Walsh to run. His experience in small business, agriculture and living in the district gives Walsh the background he thinks is needed to be successful.
“Because maybe I haven’t been tainted by other politicians, I can bring a little different fresh perspective,” Walsh said.
Root, 71, grew up in New York City and moved to Montana 25 years ago. He lives in Ennis.
Before retiring in 2014, Root worked as a field interviewer for the Research Triangle Institute, a nonprofit research institute. He chaired the Madison County Democrats from 2017 to 2019.
Root attended Queens College in New York when the school offered free tuition. He’s a proponent of free public college so students avoid debt. He wants the government to raise minimum wage to $20 an hour, provide universal health care and subsidize renewable energy sources to help curb climate change. He also mentioned raising income tax.
“I’m not going to worry about how to finance these programs because that’s a Republican concern. I don’t care. I don’t care,” Root said. “The rich guys in this country have gotten away with screwing poor people by arranging the tax codes so that they benefit.”
When asked how realistic these changes could be, Root pointed to the “stranglehold of the Republican party” on the Legislature in recent years. Democrats would need to flip nine seats to gain a majority in the state House.
Walsh said he supports reducing state regulations. Generally, he wants to help agriculture, promote tourism and use natural resources to both make money and be sensitive to the environment.
“The government should promote business and industry,” Walsh said, “and at the same time provide needed services such as safety, fire, health, police, those types of things to the public. It should be not a hindrance to people but it should be an attribute to help people be successful.”
In the Republican primary, Walsh beat Cindy Younkin 2,482 to 797. Root ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and received 1,150 votes.
In 2018, Democrat Jay Frederick received 29% of the vote against Shaw and Libertarian Michael White.
Root isn’t accepting donations and is self-funding his campaign. He has yard signs out in the district, but he’s not knocking on doors due to coronavirus and he’s not making phone calls to voters because he doesn’t view that as an effective use of his time.
“I’m hoping to do better (than 29%),” Root said. “But I really want to open people’s eyes. I feel that the total venality of the Republicans in Washington has not been heard in this part of the country.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.