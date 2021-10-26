top story Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Lesley Gilmore, left, and Donna Shockley, organizers of a historical tour in Gallatin Gateway, stand in front of the original Gallatin Gateway schoolhouse in Gallatin Gateway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The building was moved to the opposite corner of the intersection from its original location, and served various purposes throughout its life including a cheese factory. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A cornerstone of the Gateway Bible Church notes its placement in 1885, seen 136 years later in Gallatin Gateway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Snow is settled in the back yard of the original school building in Gallatin Gateway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The building was moved across the street in 1915 to make room for the brick school building that still stands today. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Windows pattern an exterior wall of the Gallatin Gateway Inn, seen in Gallatin Gateway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The Inn was constructed in 1927, and was open to the public until the Yellowstone Club bought it for employee housing in 2015. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now The neon sign for Stacey's Old Faithful Bar and Steakhouse hangs out over Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The building was constructed in 1911 as the Salesville State Bank, when Gallatin Gateway was called Salesville. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Lesley Gilmore holds a map of the interurban rail line that connected Bozeman to Gallatin Gateway, photographed on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The rail line began in 1909 and was used by farmers, commuters, and tourists. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A hefty cottonwood tree hosts a tire swing in the side yard of a historic house in Gallatin Gateway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now The Gateway Bible Church, built in 1885, is seen in Gallatin Gateway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALLATIN GATEWAY — Over the years, the building at 300 Mill St. has been home to a bank, butcher shop, post office, a bar and hotel, and, its most recent iteration, Stacey’s Bar and Restaurant.Built in 1911 as the Salesville State Bank, it had ties to Harry W. Child, who owned Yellowstone Park Company and operated boat concessions, hotel and camping in the park.The bank was dissolved in 1929 and the building went on to hold a series of businesses including The Old Faithful Inn, a bar and hotel created in 1935. The building’s history is just one slice of the story surrounding Gallatin Gateway — previously known as Salesville — that the Historical Preservation Board of Gallatin Gateway is hoping to both preserve and share with others.The group held a history walk in early October that drew over 40 people. The event even included a horse-drawn wagon ride for those who didn’t want to walk.Organizers Lesley Gilmore and Donna Shockley said attendance in the history walk was varied, including newcomers to town, people who had lived there 10 to 15 years and people who had grown up in Gallatin Gateway.“The interest was huge in the history and preserving it as best we can. I felt like it was a big step in bringing the awareness and our history here up a notch, which is our goal,” said Shockley.October’s history walk included a special stop inside the Gallatin Gateway Inn, which typically is closed to the public since the Yellowstone Club purchased it for employee housing.Built in 1927 by the Milwaukee Railroad, the inn served as a way station for people traveling on the rail line that ran through town and deposited them at the inn’s steps. From there, they would ride on the famous yellow buses into Yellowstone National Park. Around the same time the inn opened, Salesville changed its name to Gallatin Gateway.The preservation board was created last year out of work Gallatin Gateway residents were doing to preserve the 1915 schoolhouse.A one-room wooden schoolhouse predates the 1915 brick building. Built in 1902, the one-room frame schoolhouse was moved across the street in 1915 to the corner of Mill and Webb streets and was home to a cheese factory for a period of time.While some of the town’s history might be more readily known, other aspects could be surprising. For example, starting in 1909, there was an interurban rail line that linked Gallatin Gateway with Bozeman, Gilmore said.“Farmers used this, they could send their grain, they could send cattle and kids could use it to go into school. People used to go to the hot springs, it was this great kind of commuter line,” Gilmore said. “… You could go into town and go shopping for a day or people could go here.”The Milwaukee Railroad bought the interurban line until it was shut down in 1930.Gilmore and Shockley said they’re hoping to hold more history walks and gather oral histories from current residents.“We’ve been meaning to do oral histories with people who’ve lived here a long time. Even people who are in their early 60s have some childhood memories that are incredibly important and we do have people that are 95, and are third and fourth generation,” Gilmore said.The history walk in early October served as not only a generator of interest in the community but also helped create introductions to residents who might be more willing to share their stories, Gilmore said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin Gateway Inn Lesley Gilmore Commerce Building Industry Economics Inn Shockley Hotel Schoolhouse Resident Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages 45 min ago News Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history 2 hrs ago City Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules 2 hrs ago Politics Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital 2 hrs ago State Congressional maps to be narrowed down to a finalist this weekend Oct 25, 2021 Business Recent Montana State University graduate opens plant store Oct 25, 2021 What to read next Education Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages News Walking tour brings awareness to Gallatin Gateway's history City Bozeman considering relaxations to ADU rules Politics Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital State Congressional maps to be narrowed down to a finalist this weekend Business Recent Montana State University graduate opens plant store Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman School Board approves bus route changes due to driver shortages Posted: 45 minutes ago. Belgrade girl missing since Monday afternoon found Posted: 1:15 p.m. Bozeman real estate market continues 'unprecedented' trend Posted: Oct. 25, 2021 Douma, Dean Gerald Posted: Oct. 24, 2021 Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Posted: Oct. 24, 2021