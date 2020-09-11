Gallatin County’s health officer said he hasn’t heard from organizers on how a rally next week with headliner Vice President Mike Pence would adhere to coronavirus restrictions.
Pence is scheduled to appear at a rally Monday near Belgrade to stump for Montana Republican candidates on the November ticket.
An invite to the event said crowd size is limited because of COVID-19 restrictions, but didn’t provide any more details. The event is open to the public.
Kelley said organizers have not reached out to him with any plans. He said he first learned about the event on Wednesday, and without knowing how many people will attend or any of the organizers’ plans, “I wouldn’t want to say the event is a problem.”
“I don’t know what the event is. I don’t know how many people. I don’t know what their plans are at all,” he said.
Kelley said he hoped anyone planning an event, like a rally, would keep crowd sizes small, allow for physical distancing and ensure people are wearing face coverings.
Julia Doyle, a spokesperson for Daines’ campaign, said in an emailed statement, “the event will be outside and safety precautions will be taken.”
Pence will rally for U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, state Auditor Matt Rosendale and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
Gianforte is facing Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney to be Montana’s next governor. Rosendale is competing with Kathleen Williams for the state’s sole congressional seat. Daines is fending off a challenge from Gov. Steve Bullock for the Senate spot.
Kelley said he wouldn’t make a judgment on the event until he knew more about how many people would attend and if it would be held outside or inside.
He said the local health rule and the governor’s directive say gatherings should be limited to 50 people unless adequate social distancing can be maintained. Kelley said both orders ask organizers to work with the local health department to determine whether they could achieve that goal.
“We have given that guidance on a consistent basis,” he said.
Kelley said anyone who is planning an event should consider that the county has been through a lot this past week, listing the coronavirus pandemic, kids going back to school and a “traumatic fire incident.”
“I would hope that whoever is planning events would take that into account and really consider the risk that is possibly being created,” Kelley said. “That’s not just about the particular event you’re asking me about, but just in general when planning an event.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.