Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A flock of bohemian waxwings soared over Bozeman Pond early Saturday morning. Four volunteers pulled out their binoculars and pivoted toward the sky. Andrew Guttenberg quickly estimated that there were around 150 birds in total, within a margin of error.

When birds fly by in big groups, it can be difficult to count them in time, and it’s often hard to distinguish between species. But Guttenberg is an experienced birder, and he relies on his instincts. The size of the flock, the size of the birds and their coordination offer clues.

“It doesn’t matter what habitat you’re in or what part of the state you’re in. There are always birds, and I just love identifying stuff and finding stuff,” Guttenberg said. “Living in Montana — there is a lot of nature around, and this is the most accessible animal.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.