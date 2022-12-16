Brooke Everest, left, Andrew Guttenberg and Travis Kidd watch birds fly across Bozeman Pond while participating in the Sacajawea Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Travis Kidd's binoculars and cell phone hang from his neck for easy access while keeping track of birds at Bozeman Pond during the Sacajawea Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
A flock of bohemian waxwings soared over Bozeman Pond early Saturday morning. Four volunteers pulled out their binoculars and pivoted toward the sky. Andrew Guttenberg quickly estimated that there were around 150 birds in total, within a margin of error.
When birds fly by in big groups, it can be difficult to count them in time, and it’s often hard to distinguish between species. But Guttenberg is an experienced birder, and he relies on his instincts. The size of the flock, the size of the birds and their coordination offer clues.
“It doesn’t matter what habitat you’re in or what part of the state you’re in. There are always birds, and I just love identifying stuff and finding stuff,” Guttenberg said. “Living in Montana — there is a lot of nature around, and this is the most accessible animal.”
Guttenberg is among the volunteers who regularly participate in the Sacajawea Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count in Bozeman, and he typically operates within the same slice of the city, which is part of a larger 15 mile-diameter circle.
Between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 each year, the National Audubon Society conducts the holiday count, which is essentially an annual bird census. The nonprofit pinpoints “circles” throughout the North American continent where volunteers spend a full day counting birds and tracking the species they see.
Many circles dot Montana, and one encompasses much of the Gallatin Valley. In some spots throughout the state, a few birders have to cover a lot of ground. But there are a lot more volunteers in Bozeman, so they can split up into groups, then tackle smaller sections.
“Andrew has been doing this section for about 10 years, and I joined him for the first time six or seven years ago. He was the kind of kid who would drag his parents out for Christmas bird counts when he was like 8,” said Travis Kidd, a volunteer in this year’s count.
Kidd said that new birders often get partnered with more experienced birders so they can learn the ropes. The Sacajawea Audubon Society organizes the count in Bozeman, and it also offers bird identification classes, field trips and research presentations throughout the year.
On Saturday morning, the group’s first stop was Bozeman Pond, but before they’d even parked their car, the volunteers spotted several birds, including a northern flicker, a raven, a house sparrow, a house finch, a European starling, a rough-legged hawk and a mallard duck.
After they emerged from the vehicle and walked around the pond, the four volunteers saw one flock of Bohemian waxwings, another flock of gray partridge, a few black-capped chickadees and lots of black-billed magpies.
Birder Brooke Everest said that Bohemian waxwings are nomadic in the winter, and they tend to travel in large flocks to look for food sources. They’re particularly fond of mountain ash berries and crab apples.
Everest said she knows a lot of older people who love bird-watching, and she’s always happy when younger people get involved. There are multiple apps with pictures and recordings that can make bird identification simpler and fun, including eBird and Merlin Bird ID, she said.
Lots of people are focused on bird identification “life lists” where they tally different species, but Everest thinks that enjoying birds is the best way to engage more birders. “If we don’t get the next generation interested in birds, no one is going to care about them,” she said.
John Parker, the compiler for Bozeman’s 84th Christmas Bird Count, said the city’s is the longest-running count in Montana, and the informal surveys by citizen scientists inform various studies on climate change, bird populations and range expansions and contractions.
“We try to keep running the routes somewhat consistently, as much as we can,” he said. “It’s best to know a little bit about birds, but you don’t have to know everything about birds. Around Montana, there’s really only 50 species you need to know, generally.”
Parker has been leading the counts in Bozeman for many decades, and over the years, he’s watched as smaller farmsteads turned into more intense agricultural operations, then developed into a more urban environment. The intense growth and land use changes have driven some bird species out of the city almost entirely, he said.
“There are a number of birds you would be likely to see in any one year that we just don’t see anymore in the circle,” Parker said.
