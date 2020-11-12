Officials tasked with creating a master plan to guide trail development in the “triangle” area connecting Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners are gathering public input via a virtual open house until Nov. 23.
The open house is the first of multiple opportunities people will have to weigh in on the plan, which will guide efforts to establish a network of trails in one of the fastest-growing regions of the county.
Jennifer Boyer, a Triangle Trail Plan spokesperson, said local governing bodies and partnering nonprofits typically host in-person open houses, but that has gone virtual because of the pandemic.
“We’ve created a multi-step process that really mimics what would happen if we were meeting face-to-face,” she said. “We recognize that everyone is spending a lot of time online, so we wanted it to be interactive and meaningful and quick.”
Participants are asked to map destinations, prioritize routes and identify important trail features. Public feedback on the website is instantaneous, and users can view what others have said, tagging along and posting comments.
“Seeing everybody’s comments make it seem more tangible and real instead of doing just a form or survey,” Boyer said. “I think it’s that interaction where ideas can be spread.”
The virtual open house runs at all hours of the day. It closes on Nov. 23.
An official plan will likely be released for public review in early 2021, according to Boyer. More rounds of outreach will ensue before the plan is voted upon, she said.
Sanderson Steward, a local engineering firm contracted for the project, has conducted polls and mapping to gather data on trail users and identify trail segments. Project leaders led a series of bike tours in the summer and fall.
Common concerns centered around trail safety amid traffic, especially near crossings, according to Boyle. Trail accessibility was another concern. Planners have made making trails usable for people with disabilities a significant priority.
The county and GVLT are splitting the costs of the project.
Sean O’Callaghan, Gallatin County planning director, said the triangle is the fastest growing place in the county. Once agricultural, the area is quickly turning residential, largely because of its proximity to the Rae and Four Corners water and sewer districts, he said.
Mark Kehke, chair of the project committee, said growth in the triangle area has been explosive. A trail system will provide alternative modes of transportation for residents and reduce pressure on other trail systems around Bozeman, he said.
GVLT’s Main Street to the Mountains project, which established more than 80 miles of connected trails around Bozeman, is among the reasons the land trust is taking on the triangle project, according to Kehke.
Members learned it’s much easier to design a trail system before an area is developed than to fix it later, Kehke said. He hopes lots of people will participate in the open house so all voices are represented in the planning process.
“This plan is the missing link between trail plans in Bozeman and Belgrade,” he said, according to a news release from GVLT. “It will ensure that we have safe recreation and transportation choices as we move throughout the Triangle area and between neighborhoods, schools and town centers.”
