The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office released a memorial video Friday in honor of national Peace Officer’s Memorial Day in leu of the usual in-person celebration.
Gallatin County saw its first on-duty law enforcement death in a number of years in October 2019 when Deputy Jake Allmendinger died in a car accident in a winter storm on his way to help a stranded vehicle on Fairy Lake Road.
“This virtual memorial is in honor of him and all that have fallen,” Sheriff Brian Gootkin said. “I want to thank our surviving families. Their strength and love is inspiring and humbling.”
The video featured appearances from multiple Montana politicians and several members of Allmendinger’s family thanking law enforcement officers and first responders for doing their jobs.
“These brave men and brave women who serve on the front lines to protect our families and our loved ones far too often pay the ultimate price,” Sen. Steve Daines said. “May we always remember their sacrifice as well as the sacrifice of their families.”
Allmendinger was a county dispatcher for seven years and a search and rescue volunteer for eight. He became a sheriff’s deputy in the fall of 2017. His parents, his wife Monica, their three children and other members of Allmendinger’s family released black and blue balloons into the sky during the video to honor the fallen deputy.
“I’ve always been proud of my husband,” Monica said in the video.
She said that Jake had always told her that if anything happened to him, his fellow deputies would take care of her and their family. She and Allmendinger’s parents thanked them for doing so.
“The acts of kindness that we have received has been overwhelming,” said Allmendinger’s mother Michelle. “Thank you to everybody, especially the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, for all the help that they have given us.”
The video concluded with a 21-bell salute, a prayer for peace officers and a song.
“As we face this new COVID-19 challenge together, it’s you, our law enforcement and peace officers, who are on the front lines of this fight,” Gov. Steve Bullock said. “Thank you for putting your lives on the line each and every day to help ensure a safer Montana for all of us.”
