When the wildly popular Huffing for Stuffing race went virtual because of the pandemic, Monica Ruiz and Robin Mayer didn’t know how many people were going to participate.
Before race registration for the 14th annual race opened, Mayer, who does special events and marketing for HRDC, guessed around 500 people would run in the race.
So when 1,644 people participated in the virtual fundraiser for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, both the race directors were both surprised and excited.
“I was so surprised with the outpouring of support,” said Ruiz, HRDC’s special projects coordinator. “I could not be happier.”
In addition to the money collected for race fees, Huffing for Stuffing 2020 raised over $25,500 for the food bank, a program of HRDC.
“I think it speaks to the generosity and, really, the spirit of our community,” Mayer said. “I can not even put into words my gratitude.”
In normal years, Huffing for Stuffing brings around 4,000 people together to do a kids race, a 5K race and a 10K race to raise money for the food bank. People dress up in costumes, drink hot chocolate and coffee and eat snacks at the Museum of the Rockies, where the race is held.
Ruiz and Mayer are up at 4 a.m. to load a U-Haul with supplies and get everything ready for the race, like the large warming tents, the thousands of t-shirts and gallons upon gallons of water for hot chocolate.
After the races — during which both Ruiz and Mayer act as race directors, staying connected via walkie talkie — they load everything back up and take it to the food bank and a storage unit for the night.
The next day, they’re up again to get everything organized and put away.
Both women said that getting a little extra sleep and spending Thanksgiving at home this year was nice, but that it was strange not having the race in person.
“It was nice sleeping in,” but it’s the little things about the race you miss, Ruiz said, like how excited everyone is to be at the race and the energy of the crowd.
“The virtual race was a little anti-climactic ... but I was so surprised, still, with the outpouring of support.”
Because the race was virtual, people who don’t even live in Montana were able to participate. Mayer said people from 28 states including Montana ran the race.
The money Huffing for Stuffing raises for the food bank is vital to keep food on the shelves all year.
“The holiday fundraisers ... they really get us trough a big part of the next year,” Mayer said.
During the holiday season, donating to others is on a lot of folks’ minds, whether it’s through a food drive like Can the Griz, a race like Huffing for Stuffing, or just dropping off cans or cash at an organization that could use it.
So when donating isn’t quite as hot a topic, those holiday donations make a major difference — especially this year, Mayer said, when need for services like the food bank have gone up significantly because of COVID-19.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.