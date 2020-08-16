Local efforts to raise money for cancer patients and their families occurred Saturday with the “Cruisin’ for a Cause” online showcase, a stand-in for Bozeman’s 20th annual “Cruisin’ on Main” event.
An occasional antique car could be seen driving along Main Street or throughout town as participants in the car show demonstrated their support for Cancer Support Community Montana, a nonprofit that provides cancer patients and their families with free programs, support groups and education.
Normally, Main Street is closed for the event, drawing hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators. In lieu of COVID-19 this year, organizers from Cancer Support Community Montana and the Downtown Bozeman Association opted to move it online.
Becky Franks, executive director of Cancer Support Community Montana, said people with cancer and their families need support during the COVID-19 pandemic more than ever.
She felt it was important to find a safe way to continue “Cruisin’ on Main,” as it is one of two critical fundraisers the nonprofit puts on annually. Saturday afternoon, with time still remaining, the event had generated around $7,000 in donations out of the nonprofit’s $15,000 goal, according to Franks.
“We’re really glad we didn’t go from a whole lot of something to nothing,” she said.
Participants in the showcase were encouraged to take photos of their cars and post them to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #cruisinforacause. Franks said 60 to 70 cars had registered for the event.
Those registered were also encouraged to donate $25 to Cancer Support Community. Sponsors voted on Best in Show, and the public voted on the People’s Choice award.
Prizes for winners include a $50 gift card at Speedy Lube, a $100 gift certificate for signs and graphics at SCS Wraps and free alignment and apparel at Dark Horse Customs. Winners will be announced early next week, according to Franks.
Judges are looking for “a really cool car that makes you smile,” Franks said.
The other major annual fundraiser the nonprofit organizes is a fall gala. Franks said the gala will occur on Oct. 15 this via an online platform. It will feature a free performance from country music singer Stephanie Quayle.
