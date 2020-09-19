Watching the Bridgers burn over Bozeman weighed heavy on Chloe Nostrant’s mind. The photographer wanted to do something to support those who had lost their homes — some of whom she knew personally — but didn’t feel that she had the time or money to make a major difference.
And then she remembered the art auction her photography had been part of earlier this year, and the all-online Bridger Foothills Fire Art Auction came to life.
“It’s been really heartwarming and encouraging to see everybody pull together like this, because I know that donating artwork is no small feat for artists. That’s their income,” Nostrant said. “It’s just so powerful to see because I know the work that’s gone into them producing these pieces.”
The Bridger Foothills Fire Art Auction will take place online from 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, until 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.
The auction will be entirely on Instagram, with bidders sounding off in the comments section of the auction page, @bridgerfoothills_artauction.
Instead of sending money to Nostrant for her to later donate, winners will be asked to send proof of a donation to the Greater Gallatin United Way Fire Relief Fund. Then Nostrant will get artists in touch with the winners, who can sort out how the art will be delivered to the winner.
Nostrant said over 150 artists have donated art of all kinds, some giving multiple pieces.
There are private concerts, photography sessions, original oil paintings, jewelry and more, she said.
“There really is something for everyone at every price point,” she said.
Many artists who donated are from the Bozeman area, but not all. Some have lived here before. Others have visited or have family or friends living here. Some, Nostrant said, are artists from as far away as Spain who just want to help out.
Nostrant grew up in Bozeman. She now lives in Livingston and works at a fly shop, doing occasional guide trips in addition to her photography. She said she feels the huge number of donations show that Montana is a community of people who support each other.
“I think it’s so, so great to see everybody come together,” she said. “I think that’s really just a Montana and a Bozeman value system coming through.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.