Vice President Mike Pence will visit Bozeman on Sept. 14 for a fundraiser for Trump’s reelection campaign.
The campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Trump Victory and the Republican National Committee are hosting the event. The location wasn’t released. The event is not open to the public.
The event invitation says a luncheon ticket costs $1,000, a photo opportunity is $11,200 and a round table opportunity is $15,000.
Trump campaign events in Montana drew public attention in July after Kimberly Guilfoyle, the chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus after fundraisers at a private ranch in Gallatin Gateway and at Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky.
Several high-profile Montana politicians attended the July event, including candidate for lieutenant governor Kristen Juras; Susan Gianforte, the wife of Rep. Greg Gianforte; state Auditor Matt Rosendale and his wife; candidate for state auditor Troy Downing and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Artnzen, who is seeking reelection.
None of the Montana politicians said they tested positive for COVID-19 after the event.
Pence has visited Montana a handful of times during his tenure in the White House. Last year, he attended events in Billings to discuss Montana’s meth crisis. He also visited Yellowstone National Park last year to discuss the park’s infrastructure.
In 2018, the Trump campaign held several campaign events in Montana, stumping for Rosendale, who was running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Jon Tester at the time. Rosendale lost that election.
Rosendale, who is now running for U.S. House against Democrat Kathleen Williams, has said there are no existing plans for Trump to visit Montana this election season given the coronavirus pandemic.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.