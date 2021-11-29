Support Local Journalism


A minivan collided head-on with a school bus Monday morning outside of Whitehall, killing the driver of the van and injuring a passenger.

A 52-year-old Manhattan man was driving a minivan westbound on Montana Highway 2, where the highway crosses underneath Interstate 90, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The school bus was traveling eastbound at the same time, just before 7 a.m. The minivan crossed the center line near mile marker 3 and hit the school bus, and both vehicles stopped after the impact in the middle of the roadway, said MHP spokesperson Sgt. Jay Nelson.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a 35-year-old Belgrade woman, was taken to St. James Hospital in Butte for non-life-threatening injuries, Nelson said.

The names of the victims were not released. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Only two people were in the school bus — the 29-year-old driver and a 7-year-old passenger. Nelson said neither were injured, though both were taken to St. James Hospital to be evaluated.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

“All indications by our troopers on scene show that the school bus was within its lane of travel while (the minivan) did encroach on the school bus’s lane,” Nelson said. “The impact was virtually a head-on collision in this S-curve that goes underneath the interstate.”

Nelson said MHP believes drugs could be a factor in the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.

“At this point, we are looking at all the information and evidence that was obtained in the vehicle,” Nelson said. “There’s some suspected drugs, however, there have been no charges filed at this time.”

Nelson referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s and coroner’s office for additional information about the Manhattan man. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office referred the Chronicle back to the Montana Highway Patrol and did not return a request for more information.

The crash and following investigation blocked the road for a period of time, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office did not say how long the road was closed. There is no longer a road blockage in the area, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

