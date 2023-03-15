Updated at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a crash involving six vehicles and a semi-truck was one of many incidents that shut down traffic on U.S. Highway 191 on Wednesday. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 66 at about 10:15 a.m., and caused 6 miles of traffic to build up in the northbound lanes and MDT to close the road. Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. there were 16 different weather-related crashes reported in the Big Sky area, according to the release. No injuries were reported throughout the day and the road was reopened.
Updated at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday: The stretch of U.S. Highway 191 between Big Sky and Four Corners reopened just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. Road conditions were still poor and the sheriff's office asked people to drive cautiously.
The original story continues below.
Officials closed both lanes of U.S. Highway 191 through much of Gallatin County midday Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions and several car crashes.
As of about 1:30 p.m., the road was closed between Big Sky and the intersection with Highway 84 in Four Corners, from mile markers 48 to 82, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
MDT also warns of multiple slide-off crashes on the road between Big Sky and West Yellowstone that are blocking both lanes between mile markers 20 and 22.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office posted about the closure on their Facebook page at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, calling road conditions "hazardous."
There have been multiple crashes on the road, according to the post.
In an update posted to Facebook just after 1:15 p.m., the sheriff's office clarified that no injuries had been reported.
The road conditions through from the mouth of Gallatin Canyon to Four Corners are icy, with drifting snow and low visbility, according to MDT.
