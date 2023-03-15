Let the news come to you

Updated at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a crash involving six vehicles and a semi-truck was one of many incidents that shut down traffic on U.S. Highway 191 on Wednesday. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 66 at about 10:15 a.m., and caused 6 miles of traffic to build up in the northbound lanes and MDT to close the road. Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. there were 16 different weather-related crashes reported in the Big Sky area, according to the release. No injuries were reported throughout the day and the road was reopened. 

Updated at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday: The stretch of U.S. Highway 191 between Big Sky and Four Corners reopened just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. Road conditions were still poor and the sheriff's office asked people to drive cautiously.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

