Utility work on East Main Street will reduce the street to one lane in each direction beginning Monday.
The sewer main upgrades will occur from North Broadway Avenue heading east about a block to around Cypress Street. It’s expected to take three weeks. Businesses not affected by the stay-at-home order can remain open.
The project was being planned prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fewer cars on the road played a factor in starting the construction this upcoming week.
“That is part of the thought process,” said Kirk Scheel, project manager at Dick Anderson Construction. “Work needs to be done at some point through this spring, summer, and the thought is (with) less traffic currently that it would be a good time to start.”
As the project progresses, which lanes are open will shift since the sewer main runs across the street.
“It just made sense to get this in as soon as we could when the weather broke here,” Scheel said.
