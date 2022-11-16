Though Saturday’s ‘Cat-Griz game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared.
Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of Montana. The university has had to make minor some changes to its normal game day plans to accommodate the show.
“It’s a big game, and regardless of whether ESPN’s ‘(College) GameDay’ was going to be here, it’s a big deal,” MSU spokesman Michael Becker said.
Becker said that lot 11 near Norm Asbjornson Hall will be dedicated to ESPN’s vehicles and crew. The lot closed to public access Wednesday morning. It would have normally been available for parking.
Becker said that the university is encouraging people to park on the north side of the university.
The stretch of Kagy Boulevard between South 7th Avenue and South 11th Avenue will be closed for pedestrian traffic, too.
Becker also encouraged fans to be respectful.
“We just ask that people take a breath and remember that we’re all there to have a good time,” Becker said.
An increased law enforcement presence on campus and in Bozeman is planned, too.
Joe Swanson, a patrol captain with the Bozeman Police Department, said that the agency is coordinating with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol to increase law enforcement’s presence outside of the university.
Swanson said that the agency is expecting a significant amount of people in downtown Bozeman Friday and Saturday night, and urged people to find parking early and find a safe way to get home.
The Bozeman City Hall parking lot will be closed Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m. Swanson said the parking lot will act as a staging area for law enforcement vehicles.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman appeared to not have changed the police department’s plans much.
“We already basically staffed knowing that we would have a significant presence,” Swanson said. “It’s pretty exciting for the area to experience this because who knows when this will happen again.”
