Cameron Haag took nine orders for groceries on Saturday, a day that would normally only yield one or two orders. By Monday at noon, Haag was making 15 deliveries and had more orders come in by the hour.
“That’s a dramatic increase in orders,” Haag said, and that he welcomes the added business.
Haag manages Grocery Express, a division of Bridger Delivery out of Belgrade and a partner of Heebs Fresh Market. The service allows someone to buy fresh groceries from the Bozeman store through an online platform, Rosie, or its app. Haag then picks up the order and delivers it. Same day delivery and pick-up at the store are also options.
People around the country are preparing to stay home to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. Bars and restaurants were ordered closed in Gallatin County on Monday. Sports are canceled. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are prohibiting visitors. Schools are closing for at least the next two weeks. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is advising against any large gatherings.
In a time of social-distancing, demand for these delivery services is increasing and Bozeman businesses are working to keep up.
Haag delivers prescriptions and FDT flowers in addition to groceries. He said he started the business a couple of years ago because he likes helping people.
“The bottom line is getting people what they need,” Haag said.
Some customers have used Grocery Express for more than a year, like Dave Wilbert. Wilbert’s 93-year-old dad, Keith Wilbert, gets regular deliveries of produce, ice cream and other staples from Haag to his Leverich Canyon home.
Others are new.
Haag made a delivery Saturday to first-time customers John Hill, president and CEO of Bozeman Health, and his partner Michelle Skinner, owner of a boutique healthcare consulting firm.
The two are in self-quarantine and working from home for two weeks after returning from Europe last week. Neither are symptomatic of the coronavirus, but are following CDC guidelines after traveling. They needed supplies.
Skinner said she had checked other services in Bozeman, but they wouldn’t deliver to their home near Gallatin Gateway. Then she found Grocery Express.
“We were so grateful to find these guys,” Skinner said.
Haag made the delivery to their doorstep and spoke with them through the screen door. He’s started calling each customer before delivering an order to discuss how to hand over the items. Almost all deliveries are being left on doorsteps.
There are set prices for deliveries with a 10-30 mile radius of the store, but Haag makes deliveries that are further, like to Big Sky. For those, he gives a quote.
Express Grocery is only one branch of Bridger Delivery. Matt and Cheray Bentle bought the business five years ago. It has 13 delivery vehicles and averages 2,400 miles per day.
Drivers with Bridger Delivery take all kinds of items to places throughout southwest Montana, including prescriptions and mail to personal residences. Sometimes they even make deliveries to out-of-state locations. But a huge portion of Bridger’s business involves trucking critical medical supplies between Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, its laboratory and other hospitals in the region.
Bentle said the service will be delivering supplies for coronavirus tests from area hospitals to the state lab in Helena as more testing is done in Montana.
Knowing that drivers are going to people’s houses and businesses, Bentle said he wants to put customers’ minds at ease. He said the company is taking steps to limit exposure, interaction and to ensure cleanliness during deliveries.
“You just have to be smart about it,” Bentle said.
Heebs staff are thinking about these things, too.
Sherri and Mitch Bradley have owned the store for 12 years now. Sherri said the store had an all-time sales record on Friday, and that even though the store gets three deliveries from suppliers weekly, there were temporarily out of some products, like toilet paper.
Sherri said the store is working to protect customers who come in and that staff take extra care when filling an online order for delivery.
“The safety of our customers and community is our number one priority,” Sherri said.
Mitch said the salad bar now includes plastic gloves for patrons to use while dishing up. Credit card readers are being wiped down consistently. Employees are encouraged to wash their hands and stay home if they are feeling ill.
Even so, it’s hard to plan for something like a pandemic.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” Mitch said.