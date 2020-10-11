The current U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo will join Montana State University’s celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday.
Harjo, the first Native American to hold the national title, will read and discuss her work during a virtual event at noon. Her memoir “Crazy Brave” won the PEN USA Literacy Award for creative nonfiction and the American Book Award.
“That day is historically been designated as Columbus day, but there’s been a movement, especially here in Bozeman towards a more inclusive narrative,” said Nick Ross-Dick, program manager for the American Indian and Alaska Native student success at MSU. “While Columbus represents a certain narrative of history, like colonization, we thought a more inclusive narrative would be better.”
This is the fourth year MSU has celebrated Indigenous Peoples day, Ross-Dick said.
The Library of Congress named Harjo, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the 23rd U.S. poet laureate in 2019. On Sept. 1, she was reappointed for a second term.
“As we thought about it this year, Joy Harjo is a renown poet. While its one day, Indigenous peoples day is really every day. Her poetry, her music and her craft speaks to the Indigenous everyday experience,” said Ross-Dick.
Her presentation will be available via a Zoom link posted by the university. She will speak for about 45 minutes, and then viewers will have a few minutes for discussion with Harjo.
Ross-Dick also said the American Indian Council, a student group on campus, would be holding a contemporary dance demonstration. It is scheduled for Monday, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., on the Centennial Mall.
During her first term as poet laureate, Harjo, who also plays the saxophone, highlighted the intersection of music and poetry, and connecting with other Native poets.
She said her second term will focus on a project called “Living Nations, Living Worlds: A Map of First Peoples Poetry,” according to the university’s news release. It will be an interactive, digital map of contemporary Native poets that will be added to the Library of Congress.
“On all days, but particularly on this occasion, we come together and recognize the ancestral holdings upon which our university is located and will recognize that, although we are specific and distinct peoples, we are united in one MSU community,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado in a statement.
Marsha Small, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation and an MSU doctoral student in Earth sciences, launched the celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day in Bozeman in 2016.
“People are so intent in believe in one paradigm, and there are multiple paradigms,” she said in a statement.
