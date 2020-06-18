A U.S. House panel heard testimony Thursday on a bill that would name a mountain ridge east of the Paradise Valley for an Air Force crew that died when their plane crashed there in 1962.
The House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands met virtually on Thursday to discuss several bills, including the B-47 Ridge Act, sponsored by Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte.
The bill would christen a ridge off the southwestern flank of Emigrant Peak as B-47 Ridge in honor of four Air Force pilots who died there in 1962 after crashing their bomber into the mountain. The four men were Capt. Bill Faulconer, Lt. Fred Hixenbaugh, Lt. David Sutton and Lt. Lloyd Sawyers.
The bill has the support of Montana's two U.S. senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester. The Senate has already passed a version of the bill.
Thursday's hearing marks a significant step forward for the bill. Up next is a vote of the full House Natural Resources Committee, according to Travis Hall, a Gianforte spokesman.
The House subcommittee heard testimony from the man behind the bill's origin, Bryan Wells, of Emigrant.
Wells, chair of the B-47 Memorial Committee, told lawmakers Thursday that the wreck had a major impact on the families of the four men who died, and that the families "paid a huge price for our country."
"Their loved ones are interred on the side of this mountain," Wells said. "This is hallowed ground for them."
The crew was on a training mission in 1962 when the plane crashed into the mountain. The plane took off from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, looped around southwest Montana and slammed into the mountain late at night at an elevation of about 8,500 feet.
Some who lived in the area at the time remember hearing the explosion, including Wells' wife. A small wildfire started, and local crews responded to corral it.
Debris from the plane is still scattered all over the mountain, pieces of metal scattered underneath trees blackened by fire. Wells owns rental cabins in Emigrant Gulch and has hiked to the debris field many times, sometimes taking his cabin guests and others with him.
In 2016, he organized a memorial at the Chico Cemetery for the families of the four men. The ceremony drew a sizable crowd, and it included remarks from Sen. Daines.
A sign has been put up at the debris field letting people know that it's a "heritage site." The bill would allow for a more formal plaque explaining what happened there.
Wells said that would help anyone who stumbles upon the debris understand what happened there and its significance.
"This tragic event is part of our local history," Wells said.
