The U.S. Highway 89 bridge over the Yellowstone River is still only open to single-lane traffic, following accidental damage caused by the demolition of a nearby railroad bridge.

The railroad bridge demolition happened last Wednesday, Aug. 24. That Wednesday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation closed a 1.5 mile stretch of U.S. 89 out of safety concerns. The road reopened, and the bridge opened to single-lane alternating traffic, the following afternoon on Aug. 25. MDT warned motorists to expect delays.

Shrapnel from the explosion created a football-sized hole in the highway bridge’s exterior girder, said Bill Fogarty, MDT administrator for the Butte District. Girders support the bridge’s deck and structure.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

