The U.S. Highway 89 railroad bridge is pictured here on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Last week the U.S. Army Special Forces used explosives to destroy the bridge after it was damaged in the historic floods earlier this summer.
The U.S. Highway 89 bridge is reduced to single-lane traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Last week the U.S. Army Special Forces used explosives to destroy the adjacent railroad bridge after it was damaged in the historic June floods.
The Yellowstone River flows past the destroyed U.S. Highway 89 railroad bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Last week the U.S. Army Special Forces used explosives to destroy the bridge after it was damaged in the historic floods earlier this summer.
A man takes his boat out at the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The Yellowstone River is currently closed from Mayor's Landing to the Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site.
A sign at the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site warns of closures on the Yellowstone River, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The river is currently closed from Mayor's Landing to the Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site.
The Yellowstone River flows north, away from the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The Yellowstone River is currently closed from Mayor's Landing to the Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site.
The railroad bridge demolition happened last Wednesday, Aug. 24. That Wednesday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation closed a 1.5 mile stretch of U.S. 89 out of safety concerns. The road reopened, and the bridge opened to single-lane alternating traffic, the following afternoon on Aug. 25. MDT warned motorists to expect delays.
Shrapnel from the explosion created a football-sized hole in the highway bridge’s exterior girder, said Bill Fogarty, MDT administrator for the Butte District. Girders support the bridge’s deck and structure.
Lori Ryan, MDT spokesperson, said MDT is currently looking into emergency repairs for the highway bridge. There is no information yet on when those repairs will take place, or when the closed lane will reopen, Ryan said.
“A girder repair plan is being developed. A funding solution for the girder repair will follow,” Ryan said.
Catastrophic flooding in June damaged the railroad bridge to the point where officials determined it was no longer safe and had to come down. An 8-mile section of the Yellowstone has also been closed most of the summer, out of fears the bridge would collapse and damage the neighboring highway bridge.
The railroad bridge, currently owned by Montana Rail Link, was built in 1897 and ceased operation in 1986. Pieces of the historic bridge will be preserved by the Yellowstone Gateway Museum.
Ryan said MDT anticipates the bridge removal project will be funded by “100% federal aid” through the FHWA Emergency Relief Program because of the “imminent threat” the structure posed to the U.S. 89 highway bridge.
The bridge removal project has two phases. The first phase, which was completed last week, involved the U.S. Army Special Forces using explosives to take down the bridge’s northern span.
The second phase will dismantle the southern span, remove the bridge pieces, and place riprap on the river bank to prevent erosion. MDT contracted Razz Construction to do that work, which is scheduled to start early September.
Military involvement in the demolition was thought to be a win-win for Montana and the army — their involvement would expedite the removal process, while providing valuable hands-on training with explosives.
A letter from Gov. Gianforte’s office dated Aug. 17 specifically invited the Army Special Forces to use explosives to demolish the bridge.
A military press release from the Army Special Forces published Aug. 25 said “the goal of the operation was to remove the dilapidated bridge without causing more damage to the current infrastructure and surrounding resources.”
The press release also called the demolition “successful and historical” and a “once in a lifetime training opportunity.”
Srg. Tara Brown, spokesperson for the Army Special Forces, did not comment on the accidental damage the explosion caused to the highway, or if they would contribute to the cost of emergency repairs, saying that communication needed to be approved by higher-ups in the military. Requests for a comment through them were not returned before the story’s deadline.
A sign near the Yellowstone River and old railroad bridge warns people of asbestos exposure. It reads “WARNING: this area contains asbestos and is hazardous to your health.”
Kevin Stone, spokesperson for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, confirmed the area around the railroad bridge, also called the Yellowstone Bridge, is a state superfund site because of asbestos-containing materials buried near the adjacent railbed.
During the June flooding, water eroded some riverbank near the bridge, disappearing chunks off the land.
Stone said the DEQ did not yet know whether the asbestos materials were still there or if they washed away from the flooding.
"DEQ will evaluate information from Montana Rail Link regarding any impacts from the flooding event as well as documentation from the Montana Department of Transportation pertaining to bridge removal to determine any necessary next steps to ensure that conditions at the site are protective of human health and the environment," the DEQ said in an emailed statement.
Stone could not answer questions about when the DEQ will next inspect the site before deadline.
When MDT got funding to remove the bridge, the DEQ communicated there was potentially buried asbestos materials in the area, according to Stone. The DEQ asked MDT to make the contractors involved in the demolition aware of the possibility, he said.
Ryan, the MDT spokesperson, when asked about the buried asbestos in a call on Aug. 31 said that was the first she had heard about it. Other contacts at MDT with first-hand information about the bridge demolition did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.
