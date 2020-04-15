Brianna Bull Shows and Max Yates share the goal of improving the health of people living in underserved communities. The plans for both juniors at Montana State University received a large boost today as they were named recipients of 2020 Truman Scholarships, a highly competitive and prestigious national scholarship given to college juniors from each state who have demonstrated leadership potential and commitment to public service.
Bull Shows, a microbiology major from Pryor, and Yates, a biochemistry major from Bozeman, are among 62 national Truman recipients announced today by the Harry S. Truman Foundation. The scholarship, which funds graduate study up to $30,000, is a living memorial to the late U.S. President Harry S. Truman and is designed to identify and support the country’s future leaders. Bull Shows and Yates are MSU’s 16th and 17th Truman Scholars. It is believed that Bull Shows, a member of the Apsáalooke or Crow Tribe and a Blackfeet descendant, is the first Native American student from MSU to receive the award.
Bull Shows and Yates, both students in the MSU College of Letters and Science, learned of their awards through virtual visits from MSU President Waded Cruzado and Honors College Dean Ilse-Mari Lee. Cruzado told the winners that the award will allow them to pursue their dreams.
“These two students, through their dedication to their communities and to their education, have embodied President Truman’s philosophy that ‘Knowledge is not only key to power. It is the citadel of human freedom,’” Cruzado said. “We are honored to call them both Bobcats and can’t wait to see their positive impact on our future.”
Cruzado usually informs Truman recipients of the award with a surprise visit to students’ classes with a bouquet of flowers. But this year’s announcements, made through video calls to the students’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were still impactful.
“What an incredible year MSU is having, especially on the heels of the recent announcement that MSU students had received four Goldwater Scholarships,” Cruzado said, referring to the announcement in March that four MSU students had received coveted scholarships given to undergraduates studying science, engineering, technology and math and another a Newman Civic Award. She said the news was particularly sweet given the impact that restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic have had on campus.
Nic Rae, dean of the College of Letters and Science, said that the award is confirmation of the students’ impact on the university.
"In addition to being outstanding students, the Truman Award recognizes Brianna and Max's strong commitment to public service and potential for future leadership,” Rae said.
Lee, who serves as MSU’s representative for the Truman Scholarship, said that both scholars’ impact on the university and wider communities will far outlast their time at the university.
“I find it deeply moving to imagine Brianna and Max taking their places among this year’s cohort of Truman Scholars, representing the state of Montana,” Lee said.
Bull Shows’ award honors her many years of work with Messengers for Health, which has improved health outcomes in her community through her extraordinary outreach efforts and health advocacy, Lee said.
Bull Shows said she has always known she has wanted a career in the medical field — perhaps because her mother is a nurse practitioner and MSU College of Nursing graduate — just as she has always known she wanted to attend MSU. But her plans came into focus after she took the course “The Unseen Universe” taught by Kari Cargill in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology.
“I had been going to Indians into Medicine Summer Institute from the time I was in seventh grade, but I couldn’t really find the right major. But, when I took that class, something clicked for me,” Bull Shows said.
Bull Shows, who said she is “blessed to live in a multi-generational household” that has always valued education, attended a reservation school in Pryor until eighth grade, when her mother moved to Billings so that Bull Shows could attend Skyview High School. Coming from a close-knit community where she knew everyone, the transition was hard, Bull Shows said. But she became involved as a member of the high school women’s basketball team and the school’s All Nations Club, eventually becoming president.
Bull Shows said the Truman will help her earn both a Master of Public Health on her way to an eventual Doctor of Medicine degree. She plans to return to her reservation to practice medicine.
“The Truman Scholarship is a great honor for me, my family and community,” said Bull Shows, who wore her traditional regalia to her final interview for the scholarship. “I want to use this opportunity to help others from home see what is possible for them. The Apsáalooke people are strong, resilient and determined. Our ancestors have prayed and fought for us to be here and their resiliency lives within us today.”
Growing up in Bozeman, Yates is an active outdoor athlete. That is how he first heard of Montana University System Regents Professor Patrik Callis, a professor in MSU’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry who is known outside of academia for his many first ascents in Bozeman and beyond. Shortly after Yates opted to attend MSU on a Presidential Scholarship, he learned that Callis was also known in computational chemistry for his work researching theoretical simulations of enzymes. Yates said he was captivated by research that simulated enzymes virtually rather than working in a wet lab, so he arranged a meeting to see if Callis needed a student in his lab.
“I knew I was going to major in biochemistry, because I loved chemistry and had affinity for it,” Yates said. “The research was the icing on the cake.”
Yates said he was given a lot of independence in his work in Callis’ lab.
Yates’ public service work also began early during his time at MSU. During his first week, Yates applied to train as a student advocate at MSU’s VOICE Center. He became the only male in a cohort of 40 advocates. He has since become a peer educator, conducting trainings himself and working on the VOICE hotline.
A defining experience came when Yates volunteered to tutor students in MSU’s American Indian/Alaska Native Student Success Services in chemistry, physics, math, biology, economics, Spanish and writing. He said he soon realized that because of underfunding of schools on Montana reservations, Native students also faced a preparation gap in their academic studies when they arrived at MSU.
Yates recalled that his work in the center, which serves about 700 students, began slowly. It took a while for anyone to approach him for tutoring, but eventually he began work with a couple of students. His tutoring caught on and soon he had more work than he could handle by himself. He recruited a few friends to help, and he soon developed the idea of linking the center with volunteer tutors from the Honors College. The program has grown to seven volunteer tutors from Honors working with students.
“It’s worked out beautifully,” Yates said. “The tutors in there blow me away every day.”
Yates said he plans to use the Truman to earn an M.D./Master of Public Health degree that will eventually enable him to work with policy for the underserved based on simulations of health data.
Yates said his public service work at MSU was also inspired by his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, which was the first fraternity at MSU to promote a substance-free fraternity experience. Connor Hoffman, a previous MSU Truman scholar, was Yates’ big brother in the fraternity, and Josh Carter, who won a Rhodes Scholarship while at MSU, was also a friend and mentor.
In addition, Yates also volunteered for several years for Eagle Mount, teaching skiing at Bridger Bowl to the nonprofit’s clients.
Bull Shows and Yates will receive their awards during a future ceremony at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri.
This year the Truman Foundation received 773 applications from 316 colleges and universities. The 62 recipients came from 55 colleges and universities. MSU was one of just seven universities in the country to have two Truman Scholars in 2020.
