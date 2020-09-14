An Arizona man and a Utah man each pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that accuse them of riding motorcycles off-road in Yellowstone National Park and harassing bison.
Dallin McAllister, 25, of Utah, and Tyler McAllister, 36, of Arizona, are each charged with operating a motor vehicle in prohibited areas and feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentional disturbing wildlife. Both appeared in federal court in Yellowstone before Judge Mark Carman.
On Friday around 5:30 p.m., people rode motorcycles off-rode near the Fountain Flats Drive, said Ashton Hooker, spokesperson for the park.
In a Facebook group titled “Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots!” a user posted a video showing two motorcyclists riding off road within feet of several bison, including some calves. A woman on the video could be heard yelling at the motorcyclists “get out of the field.”
The video shows the motorcyclists ride away from the bison as a herd chases them back onto the road.
Hooker said there would be a court hearing sometime this fall, though that is not scheduled.
Visitors are required to stay 25 yards from bison and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. They are also prohibited from traveling off-road by vehicle or bicycle.
There have been at least two incidents this year in Yellowstone involving bison.
In May, a bison knocked down a woman in the Upper Geyser Basin near Old Faithful. Park emergency personnel treated the woman. She refused to be taken to a medical facility.
In June, a bison gored a 72-year-old woman after she approached it multiple times to take a photo. The woman sustained multiple goring wounds. She was flown by helicopter to an Idaho hospital. A park news release said the woman got within 10 feet of the animal multiple times near her campsite at Bridge Bay Campground, near Yellowstone Lake.
