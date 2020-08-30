Two people were killed and at least two others were injured after a car rolled over and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon along I-90 between Manhattan and Logan.
The wreck occurred at around 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 284 on the interstate.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Derek Stoner said a vehicle was heading east when it crossed the median and rolled over. It collided with another vehicle heading west, he said.
Two people in the eastbound car were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, and an additional two people in the car were injured.
Stoner said occupants of the westbound car sustained minor injuries.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Manhattan Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol, a Life Flight helicopter and American Medical Response all responded to the accident, according to Stoner.
Westbound lanes were closed to traffic Saturday afternoon so the helicopter could land. Eastbound lanes were also shut down temporarily.
