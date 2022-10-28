Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Two women were killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 near Belgrade Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at mile marker 294 about halfway between Belgrade and Manhattan.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified both women in a press release Friday morning. They were identified as Madalynn Raab, 25, of Bozeman and Brielle Papavero, 18, of Billings.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.