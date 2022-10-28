Business and Health Reporter
Two women were killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 near Belgrade Thursday night.
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at mile marker 294 about halfway between Belgrade and Manhattan.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified both women in a press release Friday morning. They were identified as Madalynn Raab, 25, of Bozeman and Brielle Papavero, 18, of Billings.
According to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol, Raab was driving the wrong-way in the eastbound lane of I-90.
Her car crashed head-on into a second car, driven by Papavero, which was driving east in the eastbound lane of I-90.
The two women were the only occupants of their cars, and were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to MHP and the sheriff's office.
MHP Trooper Michael Gray said there were multiple 911 calls about the wrong-way driver, but it’s unclear why she was driving the wrong-way.
Both drugs and alcohol, on her part, are suspected to be factors in the crash, he said. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, he said.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
