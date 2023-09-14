Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 90 on Wednesday afternoon, in which an eastbound vehicle crossed the median into oncoming traffic.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 4:49 p.m., and upon arrival, Jose Sanchez-Ruiz, a graduate student at Montana State University, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver, Haley Vicchio Wilson, was airlifted to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, MHP Trooper Tyler Brant said, where she was later pronounced deceased.
The crash occurred near westbound mile marker 291 east of Manhattan.
Sanchez-Ruiz, 34, was traveling eastbound on I-90 in a 2008 GMC Sierra when — for unknown reasons — his vehicle drifted off the right side of the highway. He then overcorrected, MHP told the Chronicle, and crossed the median at which point his vehicle rotated so that his driver's side made contact with Vicchio Wilson’s 2022 Ford F-150. Sanchez-Ruiz's vehicle overturned and he was partially ejected.
Vicchio Wilson, 34, was airlifted after being extricated from her vehicle, and at 8:11 p.m., MHP was notified that Vicchio-Wilson had deceased.
The families of both Sanchez-Ruiz and Vicchio Wilson have been notified, MHP Trooper Tyler Brant said. Neither vehicle was carrying other passengers.
According to a LinkedIn profile with the same name, it appears that Vicchio Wilson was a senior director of product operations at the software company LexisNexis Risk Solutions in Bozeman.
LexisNexis could not immediately be reached for comment.
MSU confirmed that Sanchez-Ruiz was a graduate student, and according to his MSU profile page, he was a freshwater ecologist.
“Those who knew Jose said he was an amazing person, student, colleague and friend,” Michael Becker, the director of the MSU News Service, wrote in an email. “Our sympathies also go out to the family and friends of the other driver who died as a result of the crash.”
Brant clarified that at this time, speed, substance use, and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, and the reasons why Sanchez-Ruiz veered into the westbound lanes are still unknown.
The deadly crash caused another separate two-vehicle incident as other drivers responded to the initial crash, Brant clarified. MHP had first reported that a four-vehicle crash had occurred, but the two separate crashes never made contact.
“Montana highway patrol was notified at 4:49 p.m. [of] a four-vehicle crash,” said Brant. “Later, while we were on scene, we were able to determine ... we had two separate crashes at the same location, one was just a secondary reactionary crash as a result of the fatality.”
Passengers of the second incident sustained no injuries.
