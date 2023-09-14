Let the news come to you

Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 90 on Wednesday afternoon, in which an eastbound vehicle crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to the incident at 4:49 p.m., and upon arrival, Jose Sanchez-Ruiz, a graduate student at Montana State University, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver, Haley Vicchio Wilson, was airlifted to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, MHP Trooper Tyler Brant said, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred near westbound mile marker 291 east of Manhattan.


Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

