Traffic passes over I-90, past a semi-truck that went off the road, crashing onto the train tracks below, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Two people died in an early morning crash on Interstate 90 just outside of Bozeman.
The crash happened just before the East Main exit on the interstate, near mile marker 309.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Millington said that a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-90 drove off the road on the right side just before a bridge deck.
The truck collided with the guard rail and came to rest on railroad tracks below the highway. Millington said that the two sole occupants of the truck were declared dead on the scene.
The names of the occupants had not been released Friday afternoon because an investigation into the incident was still ongoing, he said.
Millington was unsure the exact time when the semi-truck went off the road, but said that MHP was notified of the crash at 3:35 a.m. Friday.
Millington added that the road was “really slick” when he arrived to the crash.
Millington said that the eastbound driving lane on the roadway was still closed Friday afternoon to repair the guardrail the semi-truck struck. He was unsure how long the lane would remain closed.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
