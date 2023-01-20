Let the news come to you

Two people died in an early morning crash on Interstate 90 just outside of Bozeman.

The crash happened just before the East Main exit on the interstate, near mile marker 309.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Millington said that a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-90 drove off the road on the right side just before a bridge deck.


