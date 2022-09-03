Jaclyn and Jude Jost delight in the Sisters Fairy Dust Labs, created by Amberlee Burrows, in the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Glen Lake Rotary Park. Jaclyn said she drove all the way from Big Sky to see the village with her son.
A tiny telescope sits on the deck of the Lichen Lookout, created by Dayna Bergin, Paula Power and Susan Maccall, in the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
Nancy Pedersen and Moira Keshishian bend down for a closer look at Hattie's Haberdashery, created by Anna and Quinnell Patterson, in the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
A small sign gives travelers directions outside of the Lichen Lookout, created by Dayna Bergin, Paula Power and Susan Maccall, in the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
Jaclyn and Jude Jost delight in the Sisters Fairy Dust Labs, created by Amberlee Burrows, in the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Glen Lake Rotary Park. Jaclyn said she drove all the way from Big Sky to see the village with her son.
A tiny telescope sits on the deck of the Lichen Lookout, created by Dayna Bergin, Paula Power and Susan Maccall, in the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
Nancy Pedersen and Moira Keshishian bend down for a closer look at Hattie's Haberdashery, created by Anna and Quinnell Patterson, in the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
A small sign gives travelers directions outside of the Lichen Lookout, created by Dayna Bergin, Paula Power and Susan Maccall, in the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
Kelsi Tjernagel likes to say that her family is made up of imagineers and engineers, and every person is a little bit of each. Last year, they all visited the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village at Glen Lake Rotary Park. It inspired them to brainstorm the most delightful ideas.
“When they were younger, my kids made tons of fairy houses throughout our property,” Kelsi said. “We came last year, and my kids and I were like, ‘What? What is this magical, delicious, goosebumpy place?’”
The third annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village returned to the same park on Aug. 29, and passersby have until Sept. 18 to check it out. This time around, organizers expect 10,000 people will stop by. Trail counters registered an estimated 3,000 visitors by Saturday morning.
This year’s installation features 20 different fairy houses, and the whole Tjernagel family — mom Kelsi, dad Jonathan and kids Nora and August — pitched in to construct and decorate one they nicknamed the “Lichen Lookout.”
Using lichen, sticks, maps and other materials around their house, the Tjernagels spent three months crafting the miniature tower. It’s a nod to Hallie Dagget, who in 1913 became the first woman to be hired as a fire lookout for the U.S. Forest Service.
Fairy Hallie is a naturalist, so she’s always paying attention to when things are blooming or ripening and when birds are migrating. While she’s observant and meticulous, she isn’t particularly tidy, and some feel she’s a bit nosy, Kelsi said.
Lots of families strolled by the Lichen Lookout and the other fairy dwellings along the trail system near Bozeman Beach on Saturday. Children were quick to point out small details, like the lookout tower’s ladder and trap door, which help Fairy Hallie’s flightless friends join her house parties.
“It’s such a celebration of joy and beauty, and I just want more of that in my life. I want less social media and judging and fighting and more joy and beauty,” Kelsi said. “This is important for everybody. If we want that, we have to make that.”
Local visual arts and improv-based children’s theater company Random Acts of Silliness recruited the artists who crafted the fairy houses. The Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department and Gallatin Valley Land Trust were partners, and Bozeman Health supported the effort.
Danielle Thomsen, executive enchantment director for Random Acts of Silliness, said it’s incredibly gratifying to share the fairy village with more people, and she’s always trying to build a community of artists.
For the first time this year, the installation comes with a “Build Your Own Bumblewood” area where people can construct their own fairy houses using natural materials. There are also “Tales in a Teaspoon” fairy story hours by local actors at 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.
“The art is incredible, the good will is the same. And the thing we hear over and over again from people is, ‘I just feel joyful and happy about the world when I’m here,’” Thomsen said. “That feels like a real gift these days.”
A 10 minute walk is required to reach the village entrance from the Glen Lake Rotary Park parking lot, so organizers are offering a limited number of golf cart rides for visitors who want to skip the stroll. People can reserve rides between 9 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 and Sept. 15.
Thomsen is also encouraging people to donate to the company if they can, so staff can continue to put on free events and outdoor art installations for the community.
Chet Work, executive director of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, said his organization is sponsoring the Bumblewood Thicket installation this year. It’s a great way to attract new audiences to the local trails that GVLT promotes, he said.
“There are hundreds of people here who never knew this trail was here, and that’s exactly why we’re partnering on these things,” he said. “These trails are built for our community, and sometimes it takes a little encouragement for people to discover them.”
Work said the Montana artists who contributed to the thicket created an astounding collection of fairy houses with details and intricacies that will appeal to both kids and adults. He visited the installation for a third time on Saturday.
“There’s one that has a library on it, and the spines of all the books are labeled,” he said. “I really appreciate that and the use of natural materials. These are true artists.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.