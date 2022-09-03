Let the news come to you

Kelsi Tjernagel likes to say that her family is made up of imagineers and engineers, and every person is a little bit of each. Last year, they all visited the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village at Glen Lake Rotary Park. It inspired them to brainstorm the most delightful ideas.

“When they were younger, my kids made tons of fairy houses throughout our property,” Kelsi said. “We came last year, and my kids and I were like, ‘What? What is this magical, delicious, goosebumpy place?’”

The third annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village returned to the same park on Aug. 29, and passersby have until Sept. 18 to check it out. This time around, organizers expect 10,000 people will stop by. Trail counters registered an estimated 3,000 visitors by Saturday morning.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

