Tana Mayo softly sang “Somewhere over the Rainbow” at the center of the Children’s Memorial Garden in Westlake Park Saturday as her husband Richard Mayo strummed along on his guitar and a small gathered crowd stood and listened. Some pulled weeds as they took in the music.
The performance was dedicated to 5-year-old Chance Miller Hedgpeth, who died last August in a drowning accident at Hyalite Reservoir.
Richard said he and Tana heard about the ceremony when Patrick O’Neil, who runs the garden, approached them at one of their weekly Kountry Korner Cafe performances. O’Neil invited the duo to play at Chance’s memorial tree planting ceremony.
O’Neil said he helped organize the ceremony after he learned that Chance loved gardening.
According to Chance’s obituary, Chance also loved riding his bike, YouTube videos, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Incredible Hulk.
“Chance was a little person that brought joy into the hearts of those who knew him, especially his family. He was known for his love and having a big heart,” his obituary states.
Chance’s parents did not attend the tree planting ceremony, but volunteers still planted a crab apple tree in Chance’s memory.
O’Neil said Chance’s name would be engraved into a river rock that he plans to situate near the tree. He said the current plaque commemorates Bozeman children who died before 2003.
Until he can raise enough money to have a new plaque built, O’Neil said Chance’s plaque will commemorate all Bozeman children who died between 2002 and 2020.
A rededication ceremony for the new plaque is planned for this August, he said.
Since last summer, O’Neil has been volunteering his time and money to revive the Children’s Memorial Garden, which was left unmaintained after the group that built it disbanded.
Justin Righero, who started working as manager of Walmart seven months ago, attended the ceremony. He’s been donating plants for the garden because he wants to make sure he and his associates at Walmart are getting involved in the community in a positive way.
Dawn Perry, a second grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School, also attended the ceremony. She hopes to get more kids from local schools involved in the garden next year.
Even though they don’t always share the same vision, all the parents O’Neil has talked to who’ve lost a child agree the garden should be a place of joy for kids, he said.
O’Neil said the city is planning to build a playground near the garden. He wants to install a tiny library and invite children to take science lessons.
“I really want to make this a collaborative, community place,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.