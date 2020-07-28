The Montana Department of Transportation has released a draft of its long-term plan for improving U.S. 191 between Four Corners and Big Sky.
The department will hold virtual public meetings on the plan Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Public comment will be accepted until Aug. 28.
The plan outlines projects between Huffine Lane in Four Corners and Beaver Creek Road in Big Sky that would address safety, environmental and traffic concerns on U.S. 191. The plan is meant to be carried out over the next two decades.
Possible projects include adding advisory signs, installing new guardrails, expanding the roadway between Four Corners and Gallatin Gateway, adding turn lanes at select busy intersections and installing passing lanes throughout Gallatin Canyon.
To develop the proposed projects, department staff members examined data including crash history, nearby land uses and the geometric configuration of the roadway. They discovered numerous places where the existing roadway doesn’t meet Montana Department of Transportation standards. For instance, much of the roadway is too narrow, some curves are too sharp and traffic delays at several major intersections are too long.
After the public comment period closes, the department will review the feedback and publish a final plan, which will detail projects. Department staff will identify high-priority projects and then work to secure funding.
The department is working to replace the deck on the bridge about two miles north of Lone Mountain Trail. The bridge on Lone Mountain Trail near the intersection with U.S. 191 will be repaired and paved with new asphalt. A third bridge, on Lone Mountain Trail near Little Coyote Road, is also being replaced.
Twenty-three miles of U.S. 191 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone are also being upgraded. A new guardrail will be installed, bridges over Specimen Creek and the Gallatin River will be repaired and a northbound left-turn lane will be added at Rainbow Point Road. The road will also be repaved from Grayling Creek by U.S. Forest Service Road 986 to Teepee Creek Trailhead by Elk Horn Ranch Road.
The work on U.S. 191 is set to continue through August.
