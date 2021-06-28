A train hit a semitruck Sunday evening killing two men on an Interstate Highway 90 frontage road in Park County, according to law enforcement.
Flames engulfed the vehicle after the crash reported at 9:17 p.m. on Frontage Road near mile marker 350 on I-90 east of Livingston, Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Brant said in an interview Monday.
Law enforcement identified one of the men as a 23-year-old from California — officials were still unsure Monday afternoon of the other man’s identification. Both men were dead when law enforcement arrived at 9:33 p.m., Brant said.
Multiple firefighting vehicles arrived at the scene of the crash to douse a “pretty intense fire,” Brant said. Investigators will likely need to do DNA testing to confirm the identities of the occupants, he said.
Witness reports suggest the driver of the truck — who investigators are working to identify — did not stop at a stop sign near the railroad tracks and was talking on a phone just before the train hit the vehicle, Brant said.
The train involved in the crash had “significant damage” and stayed at the scene until at least 12:30 a.m. Monday — officials removed the truck trailer from the tracks late Monday morning, Brant said.
A stop sign and railroad sign are present at the intersection — there are no automatic traffic barriers, lights or sounds where Frontage Road crosses the train tracks.
