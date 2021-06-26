Anna Dalton raced this year’s Jim Bridger Trail Run at a comfortable pace, taking it easy on the downhill sections. Her goal was to show up, have fun and support the Bridger Ski Foundation.
Dalton is a trail runner from Anchorage, Alaska, but she spends much of her time in Bozeman. She is recovering from knee surgery, so the downhill stretches on Saturday’s course made her nervous. But she signed up 30 minutes before registration ended, joining around 200 runners as she started at an easy pace and “had a good climb.”
With around 2,000 vertical feet, the grueling 10-mile Jim Bridger Trail Run starts at the Sypes Canyon Trailhead, continues across private property, climbs up Middle Cottonwood and loops across the Bridger Foothills Trail and down Sypes Canyon.
The Bridger Ski Foundation hosts the Jim Bridger Trail Run each June, but staff last year moved it to September last year to help raise money for the Bridger Foothills Fire relief effort, said Andy Newell, race director and coach of the Bridger Ski Foundation Nordic Pro Team.
“This is one of the funnest races because it’s all on single-track and on a cool loop that you don’t normally get to run,” he said. “It’s definitely a challenging course.”
The first time Dalton participated in the race in 2017, the whole U.S. ski team showed up. She placed seventh among the women.
“I got smoked,” she said. “I went out way too hot and my legs flooded. I climbed way too terribly.”
At Saturday’s Jim Bridger Trail Run, Dalton wanted to make sure that didn’t happen. She felt like she wasn’t running fast, but she placed first among the women with a time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 22 seconds.
“I’ve raced enough over the years to know you should never underestimate a skier,” she said on Saturday morning. “I feel like I’m a strong runner, but skiers are just so powerful with hills especially.”
Money raised at Saturday’s race went to Bridger Ski Foundation and the nonprofit’s Nordic Pro Team. Newell, who competed with the U.S. ski team at the Olympic level for 20 years, moved to Bozeman to help start the program for the pro team.
The nine athletes on the team are trying to qualify for the Olympics and world championships for skiing, he said. They work closely with children in Bridger Ski Foundation’s junior athlete programs as mentors.
“We want to make it clear that if you’re an athlete here in Bozeman, you have a very clear development pipeline to take your skiing to the top level, if that’s where you want to go,” Newell said.
Winners of Saturday’s race received prizes donated by local businesses. They included free season passes to Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, free night stays at The Lark Bozeman and gift cards from MAP Brewing, Wildrye Distillery, Treeline Coffee Roasters and Genuine Ice Cream, according to Newell.
Reid Goble of Michigan won first place among the men and overall with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes and 3 seconds.
Goble moved out to Bozeman from the Midwest recently to be on the Bridger Ski Foundation Nordic Pro Team. In the summer, he trains for the races on the snow in the winter. He’ll be out here for the next couple of years.
“I love the West. There’s so much to do and so many fun ways to train,” he said. “The mountains are so cool and I get to go somewhere new every day.”
