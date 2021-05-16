When Brittany Simkins and Jill Martin ran the Baldy Blitz together five years ago, it was an uphill slog through snow and stormy weather.
By the time she’d finished the nine-mile race up and down Baldy Peak, Martin was lost, starving and terrified of bears and lightning. To top it all off, race organizers had run out of beer.
Saturday’s Baldy Blitz was more straightforward for the two runners, who are now good friends. Martin said the course has become her special place — more friend than foe.
For Simkins, Saturday’s race to Baldy Peak and back was bittersweet. It’s the last race she’ll do with Martin before her best friend moves away to Washington.
“The harder the things you do with your friends, the better friends you become,” she said.
Kurt Buchl, race director for Big Sky Wind Drinkers, said the Baldy Blitz has always been an early-season, no-frills, self-supported race. The course often takes runners through rotten snow amid rainy weather, but conditions on Saturday were the nicest Buchl has seen in 15 years.
The route usually takes runners up the “M” Trail to the top of Baldy Peak before it loops over to Sypes Spur Trail and down the Bridger Foothills Trail. However, organizers altered the course this year because of permitting changes with the Custer Gallatin National Forest, according to Buchl.
After gearing up and stretching at the “M” parking lot Saturday morning, four waves of runners sprinted up toward the peak. They summited Baldy four-and-a-half miles in, then descended the course the same way.
Before the 89 racers set off, Buchl reminded them to stay on the trail and be conscientious of other trail users. Organizers were particularly worried about erosion in areas that were scorched by the Bridger Foothills fire.
This year, the race was capped at 100 participants. Interest in the run has grown a lot since it started years ago as an informal event, according to Buchl.
People cheered as runners started to cross the finish line around two hours later. Racers grabbed snacks, drinks and an honorary Big Sky Wind Drinkers glass. Winners picked up gift cards to the Bozeman Running Company.
Among the men who participated in Saturday’s race, David Ayala was the fastest overall, with a finishing time of 1:33:15. Among the women, Heidi Makoutz was the fastest overall, with a finishing time of 2:07:36.
“I’m a big fan of the Baldy Blitz because of its focus on the local running community and its relative bare-bones approach to running a race,” Ayala said. “There’s not a lot of hoopla.”
Ayala, who has participated in the race around five times, said the idea of just running out and back seemed unappealing to him, but it actually turned out pretty fun. The course this year was the driest and the weather was the fairest he’s ever seen.
“It actually makes me inclined to push the race two weeks sooner because I think the nature of the race is to encounter snow,” he said.
Ayala said he thinks the Big Sky Wind Drinkers does a great job of making running accessible for families and runners at all levels. He hopes more young people in town join the running club.
James and Avery Childre crossed the finish line together on Saturday. It was 13-year-old Avery’s first time participating in the Baldy Blitz, though she’s raced with her dad before.
“I really enjoyed doing the race with my dad,” Avery said. “The reward and the success feels great at the end.”
“I’ve done (the race) faster, but I’d rather have the experience with my daughter,” James said. “I’m super proud.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.