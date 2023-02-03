I-90 crash

A semi-truck rolled over near mile marker 284 on Interstate 90 on Friday.

 Courtesy of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Traffic on Interstate 90 was being diverted Friday afternoon, after a semi-truck hauling cattle crashed outside of Manhattan.

As of 3 p.m., traffic was still being diverted onto the Frontage Road at both the Logan 283 exit and Manhattan 288 exit for eastbound lanes of I-90, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic on the westbound lanes had reopened as of 3:45 p.m.


