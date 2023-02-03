Traffic on Interstate 90 was being diverted Friday afternoon, after a semi-truck hauling cattle crashed outside of Manhattan.
As of 3 p.m., traffic was still being diverted onto the Frontage Road at both the Logan 283 exit and Manhattan 288 exit for eastbound lanes of I-90, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic on the westbound lanes had reopened as of 3:45 p.m.
At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a semi rolled over on I-90 near mile marker 284. The semi, which was hauling a load of cattle, was partially blocking eastbound traffic.
Some cattle survived, some died in the crash and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries, the sheriff’s office said the press release.
Efforts to safely remove the remaining cattle were ongoing by about 3 p.m. on Friday. The release did not state if the driver of the semi was injured in the crash.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office thanked motorists for their patience as first responders cleared the scene.
The Montana Highway Patrol, Manhattan Fire Department, Three Forks Fire Department, Gallatin River Ranch Fire Department, Department of Livestock, Gallatin Solid Waste Management, Montana Department of Transportation, and citizen volunteers and private tow truck companies all responded.
