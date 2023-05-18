Chris Halverson, an athlete with the Tri-County Wolves in Helena, fist bumps Debbie Bruce, coach of the Kalispell Crushers, as he carries the torch for its final leg to the stage of the Special Olympics opening ceremony at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Alan Farrell, 17, celebrates after scoring a goal while playing soccer with the Bozeman Yetis during the Special Olympics on Dyche Field on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Paige Fountaine, 10, of the Bozeman Yetis, tries to steal the ball from Ondrej Ball, 17, of another Bozeman Yetis team, during a soccer game at the Special Olympics on Dyche Field on the Montana State University campus on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
ABOVE: Adessa Summerford, 13, high-fives another Bozeman soccer team after a game during the Special Olympics on Dyche Field on the Montana State University campus on Thursday. BELOW: Alan Farrell, 17, celebrates after scoring a goal while playing soccer with the Bozeman Yetis.
More than 700 athletes stood on the floor of Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Wednesday and took a solemn oath. “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
From the back of the auditorium, a dozen law enforcement officers entered and circled an empty cauldron soon to be lit by a flame that had been carried 2,000 miles across Montana. The lighting of the cauldron marked the opening of the 2023 Special Olympics State Summer Games.
Athletes from all over Montana compete in the games each year, and the room was filled with hugs, high-fives and fist bumps as participants celebrated seeing each other again after four years apart.
The state competition is hosted by a different city every three years. Although it’s the end of Bozeman’s three-year run, this is the first time the city has been able to hold the games since the COVID-19 pandemic. The games fall under the purview of Special Olympics International, which canceled the 2020 through 2022 seasons out of an abundance of caution for the athletes’ health.
The last state games were held in 2019 in Great Falls. The theme of this year’s games is “Together at Last.”
During the pandemic, said Special Olympics of Montana spokeswoman Kristi Osterlund, the organization got creative. They had “compete from your backyard” events where athletes would send in their times for “competition.” Osterlund said it just wasn’t the same.
“The biggest thing is just the coming together of the athletes,” Osterlund said. “Special Olympics is about inclusion and helping individuals get to know others through the power of sport.”
The state games are a culmination of area games held around Montana. All athletes who participate in area games are welcome to compete in the state games. Their rankings in their sports determine what division they compete in.
Summer games include bocce, track and field, golf, gymnastics, soccer, swimming and cycling. Participants must be at least eight years old to compete, but there is no upper age limit. Osterlund said the oldest athlete ever to compete was 78.
Of the games’ 700 athletes, about 180 are Special Olympics Unified Sports participants, Osterlund said. The program teams up Special Olympics athletes with individuals without intellectual disabilities on sports teams for training and competition. Athletes and partners are matched in age and ability and compete alongside one another at the games.
“I’m giddy, I’m so excited to see those athletes together,” Osterlund said. “Despite it being a competition, there’s some deep friendships there that can’t help but make you smile.”
Bozeman Yetis athlete Alan Farrell, 16, goes to Bozeman High. He participates in basketball, bowling, soccer and swimming. Being part of Special Olympics lets him see his friends and sometimes compete against them.
“I wanted to fit in with sports and thought Special Olympics would be my key,” he said.
Farrell’s favorite sport is basketball, and he likes to be on offense and shoot layups.
Payton Fulton, a junior at Gallatin High, has been doing Special Olympics for seven years. He competes in swimming, golf, bowling, soccer, basketball and skiing.
Fulton loves basketball.
“I want to support my teams,” he said. “Playing basketball is my favorite because I like to be a point guard.”
Senior Charlie Walgren has been with Special Olympics for three years. He’s a unified partner with athlete Jamie Taylor.
“It looked like a great environment,” he said. “Everybody was super happy whenever I’d walk past the special ed room, and just getting the chance to go and help out with something that’s super meaningful just seemed like a great idea.”
Walgren enjoys helping out with skiing because it challenges both the participant and the partner. He doesn’t do any sports on his own, saying that Special Olympics is his main priority.
Walgren keeps coming back for the energy and the camaraderie.
“You get more out of it than you put in. It’s a great community and I just love it,” he said.
For Bozeman Yetis head coach Joey Hancock, Special Olympics changed his life.
When Hancock was in high school, he said he wasn’t making the best decisions. He ended up owing some community service, and a friend’s mom suggested Special Olympics. Hancock wasn’t into it at first.
“The season I started with was skiing,” he said, “and they said I’d get to work with the athletes in the morning and then ski for free on my own or with friends in the afternoon. So, I kind of thought, ‘Oh yeah, this is going to be great. This is going to work out just fine.’”
Hancock may have started with that attitude, but by the end of the season, he decided to quit his other sports and be a year-round unified partner.
The experience led to Hancock being a special education teacher, which he did for 15 years.
Hancock said being part of Special Olympics made him a kinder and more thoughtful person.
“My favorite thing is just it brings out the best in everyone,” he said.
For the Assersons, Special Olympics runs in the blood.
A Yetis head coach, Walker Asserson is also a father to athlete Henry Asserson, and his two other sons are unified partners. Henry, 14, started in Special Olympics when he was eight years old and does the soccer and track events at the summer games.
“I love this population, watching them grow and develop and helping them reach their full potential,” Walker said.
Walker’s wife, Betsy Asserson, said she watched Henry compete and experiences the same range of emotions as any parent would: excitement, nervousness and pride.
“Watching Henry is just seeing him doing something he loves and feeling fully included in that experience,” she said. “It’s a dream come true for him, I think, to be able to compete and crush it, honestly...it’s the joy of watching him do something he loves.”
