More than 700 athletes stood on the floor of Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Wednesday and took a solemn oath. “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

From the back of the auditorium, a dozen law enforcement officers entered and circled an empty cauldron soon to be lit by a flame that had been carried 2,000 miles across Montana. The lighting of the cauldron marked the opening of the 2023 Special Olympics State Summer Games.

Athletes from all over Montana compete in the games each year, and the room was filled with hugs, high-fives and fist bumps as participants celebrated seeing each other again after four years apart.


Traci Rosenbaum

