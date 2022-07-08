Gina Still Smoking fixes the stitching on a skirt on July 8, 2022 at Tinworks. The flowers were inspired by her poem "Lakota Wildflowers" representing the struggles of growing up as an Indigenous woman.
Those who attend will be “oscillating between dance party and fashion show,” said Melissa Ragain, a Tinworks curator. “It’s a social event. It's an event where you get to ask questions of the designer. It’s an event where you get to talk to the aerialist, who’s also a model.”
The designer, Still Smoking, lived in Bozeman when her husband, artist Louis Still Smoking, was studying art at MSU. She said this particular show was important because she first started designing in Bozeman. "And now I'm having my first solo show, and I'll be able to show some past designs I've never gotten to show here before,” she said.
The show exclusively features Still Smoking’s designs, which include ribbon dresses, which Still Smoking said are traditionally used in the ceremonies of some northern plains tribes, but are also used for fashion.
“I try to be creative and push those boundaries when it comes to using anything from our culture,” Still Smoking said. “I don't want to sell our culture, but I also want to be able to push that creativity forward with the resources that are available to me.”
Still Smoking said because she lives on the Blackfeet Reservation she often has to travel for materials, which is costly. For this show Still Smoking used some fabric she inherited from her aunt.
Some of the designs feature a graphic of a spotted horse in reference to Still Smoking’s maiden name, Little Spotted Horse. “It was too long to hyphenate when we got married,” she said, laughing.
The show follows the unveiling of a new mural by her husband. The mural, on one of Tinworks’ buildings on Cottonwood Street, is based upon an image from a music video of two contemporary Native dancers in regalia.“I wanted to showcase native dancers and regalia, and show their expressiveness through the regalia.” Louis Still Smoking said.
“We’re proud to be native people and we carry that with pride," he said. "We try to spread a sense of positivity in the world. If I achieve that goal through my art, then I’ve done my job.”
