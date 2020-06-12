A federal judge ruled this week that a timber project near West Yellowstone can go forward after more than two years of litigation.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued an order Tuesday dissolving an injunction against the North Hebgen Multiple Resource Project, a 5,600-acre logging project meant to thin trees near homes and a campground.
Christensen had ruled to keep the project on hold two months ago, writing that the U.S. Forest Service still needed to look harder at the project’s impacts on wolverines and revisit its calculation of elk hiding cover within the project’s borders.
That work is now done and was filed with the court last month. Christensen wrote that it’s time to let the project move forward, though he was critical of the Forest Service’s attorneys for seeking deadline extensions on their final brief.
Jason Brey, the Forest Service’s Hebgen Lake district ranger, said the agency is excited that the project can now go forward, but he did not have a timeline for when the work would begin. He said the proposal was the result of a collaboration between a number of people who were interested in the project.
“This shows success for a wide variety of interests, from timber to recreation and conservation,” Brey said.
Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, which sued over the project, said there’s a bright side to the ruling in that it sets a precedent that the Forest Service needs to consult with wildlife officials on wolverine impacts for timber projects in the region and it needs to properly calculate elk hiding cover near those projects.
“What we’re happy about is good precedent has been set for the future,” Garrity said.
The Forest Service OK’d the North Hebgen project in 2017. The 5,670-acre project includes 15.6 miles of temporary road and has three different units — two producing commercial timber and one considered a “stewardship project.” The commercial portions include a variety of tree-cutting methods, including thinning, group selection and more.
Some of the work is set for of Rainbow Point Campground on Hebgen Lake, which is meant to reduce conflicts between grizzly bears and campers there. Work meant to enhance aspen stands and whitebark pine trees is also included.
Contracts have been awarded for much of the work and some of it had started before it was tied up in court. In all, the work may take a decade or more.
Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council sued over the project in May 2018. Christensen ordered an injunction against the project a few months later, siding with the environmentalists on concerns over potential harm to critical habitat for Canada lynx, a species of big cat protected under the Endangered Species Act.
That ruling forced forest officials to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service on impacts to the cats’ habitat. That work has been done.
The focus turned to wolverines and elk hiding cover earlier this year. In a decision that delivered a win to the environmental groups in March, Christensen ruled the Forest Service erred in not conducting a site-specific biological assessment of wolverines and relying on a faulty calculation of elk hiding cover.
After that decision, attorneys for both sides were asked to file briefs on the proper court action to correct the Forest Service’s errors.
Attorneys for the Forest Service asked for two deadline extensions for its brief, citing work delays because of the coronavirus pandemic. When they filed the brief in May, it came with a new biological assessment of impacts to wolverines and a fresh calculation of elk hiding cover — documents patching the legal holes Christensen had poked.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued in a brief that the new documents weren’t good enough, and that the project should stay on hold. But Christensen found the new documents to be good enough, writing in the order this week that they addressed the issues he’d raised and that the project could go forward.
However, Christensen did criticize the Forest Service’s attorneys for the procedural gymnastics of producing the new documents while the court waited for its briefs on the proper remedy for the agency’s errors. Christensen wrote that the attorneys “misrepresented” their need for deadline extensions, and that the lifting of the injunction wasn’t a reward for the attorneys’ “opportunistic tactics.”
Brey said the agency respects what the judge said and takes “his words and his order under advisement.”
Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.