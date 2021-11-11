editor's pick Thursday snowstorm created 'whiteout conditions'; officials responded to multiple crashes in Bozeman By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A flurry of snow on Thursday that began in the late morning and ended in the early afternoon caused multiple crashes, including at least two rollovers, in the Bozeman area, though officials say injuries were minor.The snow, which had ceased by 4 p.m., made roads slick with ice beginning around 11 a.m. on Thursday. Bozeman Fire Capt. and acting Battalion Chief Scott Sanders said a majority of the calls were for vehicles that slid off roads. Bozeman Fire called in three off-duty firefighters to respond to all of the calls.“There was about ten calls, just in that short, probably two-hour time span, probably half of those related to the weather,” Sanders said. The rollover crashes were all on Interstate 90, which had what Sanders described as “bumper to bumper” traffic in all lanes east and westbound for a stretch of time.“This stuff came in so fast,” Sanders said of the storm. “It was pretty clear this morning, and then all of a sudden within an hour it was whiteout conditions with very slick roads.”Sanders said all drivers, but especially those without much experience driving in Montana’s unpredictable winters, should keep an eye out for rapidly changing road conditions. Drivers also need to slow down and pull over when they see emergency responders, like firetrucks, he said.“The big message is to slow down,” Sanders said. “Just use caution, slow down, take your time, and pay attention to changing conditions.”Bob Hoenisch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, confirmed what Sanders said — the storm rolled in and ended quickly. “It was kind of a narrow band of snow that forms right along the I-90 corridor right there in southwest Montana,” Hoesnich said. “(Gallatin County was) just kind of in the sweet spot under that band of snow.”North of Three Forks and Townsend saw very little snow, Hoesnich said, and south of Ennis was also relatively unaffected by the storm.Luckily, for those who haven’t yet got their snow tires on, another snow flurry like the one on Thursday isn’t predicted in the Bozeman area for at least a few days.“There could be some light snow, which actually may change to some light rain, by Friday morning as some warmer air starts to move into the area,” Hoesnich said.Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the 40s and could rise to the low 50s during the weekend.“There could be some mountain snow showers off and on through the weekend, with just a limited chance down into the valleys,” he said.But later next week, temperatures are again anticipated to dip below freezing, though Hoesnich said it’s still too early to predict if there will be snow or rain.“Right now, it looks like some colder weather kind of like today, where we would at least see temperatures back down into the 30s, but exactly how much moisture and how much snow comes with that is really uncertain still,” he said. Tags Scott Sanders Flurry Meteorology Bozeman Whiteout Storm Crash National Weather Service Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer 