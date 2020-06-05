A National Weather Service is predicting areas near Bozeman will likely see some thunderstorms, hail and possibly even snow this weekend.
“The better chance for severe storms (Saturday) is definitely east and well north of Bozeman,” Jim Brusda, the lead meteorologist at the Great Falls office of the National Weather Service, said Friday. Those storms will bring thunder, lightning and strong winds to a large swath of the state.
The city of Bozeman is “kind of out of the woods of the severe weather threat,” Brusda said.
However, lightning has a long reach and can hit far away from where the storm appears to be, Brusda said.
“You just want to be alert that if you can see lightning, you probably should be able to seek shelter, just to be safe,” Brusda said.
Daytime on Sunday will likely also see rainfall, lightning and thunder in the Bozeman area, but Sunday night is predicted to get cold enough for snow in some of the surrounding areas.
Brusda said those camping, traveling on the Bozeman Pass or driving south of Bozeman should be careful, especially on Sunday night.
“What we’re concerned about for Sunday night into Monday is cold air is going to move into the region,” Brusda said. Those areas “could be impacted by some June snow, and they would have some poor visibility and probably some slippery road conditions.”
While the weekend’s weather isn’t predicted to be conducive to summertime fun, Brusda next week will see nicer temperatures and milder weather.
“It starts to warm back up to more reasonable temperatures on Tuesday,” he said. “Drink plenty of water if you’re outside and in the sun; it can get you if you’re not used to it yet.”
