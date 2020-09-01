A Three Forks man paid a fine for ripping Trump flags from the porch of a home and burning them.
Eric Herrera, 52, paid $585 for criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, in connection to the incident.
Herrera appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams, who set the bond at $585, on Aug. 21. Herrera paid that amount and was released.
Defendants in justice court have the option of seeing a judge within 10 days of paying the bond to contest the citation. If they don’t, as in this case, the defendant forfeits the posted bond as a fine.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Herrera knew the family. He said the incident was not a random act.
On Aug. 10 at about 11 p.m., Herrera went into the family’s yard in Three Forks and pulled the Trump flags from a family’s front porch. Gootkin said Herrera took the flags about 30 feet from the house and used a lighter to set them on fire.
Gootkin said the family called the sheriff’s office and gave officers Herrera’s name. Deputies issued him the criminal mischief citation on Aug. 12.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.