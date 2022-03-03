For the director of the upcoming play “Angels in America,” timing is everything.
“It’s a play that as a director and actor in Montana I’ve wanted to produce for a long time,” said Cara Wilder, the play’s director and producer. “And it just never felt like it was the right time, and now feels like the right time.”
“Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” was written by playwright Tony Kushner in the early 1990s. It’s a story about the AIDS epidemic that killed thousands of people, disproportionally infecting gay men and Black men, in the United States in the 1980s, and how people dealt with the sickness and loss of their loved ones.
Wilder has been a longtime admirer of Kushner’s “Angels” play, but wanted to be sure that when she produced it, it would be done at the right time.
Now, after years of another epidemic killing hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone, Wilder feels that the right time has come.
“There’s sort of a circular feeling in the U.S. right now that we’re coming back around to political upheaval and this pandemic that is sort of shifting every day and that we’re dealing with, so those two things inspired me to direct this play,” Wilder said.
“It’s also a very hopeful play, so it’s not really about death and disease. It’s more about survival and hope for the future and people making it through really trying circumstances.”
The play is also unabashedly political, Wilder said, and directly critical of former President Ronald Reagan and his “nonresponse” to the AIDS epidemic. The former president didn’t publicly mention the AIDS crisis until the mid-1980s, when hundreds of Americans had already died of the autoimmune disease.
That’s another reason now feels like the time to share “Angels” with the Bozeman community, Wilder said.
“I’m extremely disappointed with what happened in Helena last year and all of the attacks on our LGBTQ community and our trans community, and that’s sort of what inspired me as well to put this on,” Wilder said. “It’s my way of pushing back and also offering some community and hope for our marginalized citizens here in Montana.”
Wilder and the actors involved in the play are not a nonprofit, but a grassroots collection of people who just enjoy putting on a good, important show. Wilder, a longtime Bozeman resident, said community support has poured in from all sides of Bozeman. All of the money raised from fundraising and ticket sales will go to renting the theater and paying the actors and stage crew for their time.
Fourteen actors play the 15 characters in the play, which is a deviation from the way Kushner wrote the play. The original play has about 8 actors playing the 15 characters, but to get more local voices in the production and to cut back on extra work for Bozeman and Livingston actors with day jobs, Wilder decided to expand the number of actors.
The production of “Angels” is also going to be more than just something onstage.
“We’re trying to make it more than a play, but really a community event for people to maybe become more aware of a community that they’re not so familiar with,” she said.
Before the play opens and during its two intermissions, local organizations like AIDS Outreach Montana and Community Health Partners will be tabling in the Emerson Center, sharing information and resources about public health and Montana’s LGBT+ community.
“This play really holds a mirror up to what we’ve been living through over the last few years and, again, is very hopeful,” Wilder said. “(I hope it) might inspire people to reach out to their friends and neighbors.
“Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches” opens on March 11 at the Emerson Crawford Theater. The play runs from March 11-13 and March 18-20. On the 13th and 20th it shows at 2 p.m.; it shows at 7 p.m. all other days.
Tickets to the play are available at the door and ahead of time at www.eventbrite.com.
More information about HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, including information about local testing what “undetectable equals untransmittable” means, is available online at aidsoutreachmt.org and at hivrisk.cdc.gov.