Flooding across southern Montana has washed away houses, bridges and prompted evacuations. Here's the latest information we know:
--Floodwaters on the Yellowstone River crested around 11 p.m. Monday night and have since receded 5 to 6 feet, according to a release from Park County. Scattered showers expected Tuesday may cause waters to rise again, but water levels are not expected to reach prior highs.
Evacuations and rescues are ongoing. Two airlifts have been made up the Boulder and near Cooke City-SIlver Gate, as well as "several swift water rescues," the release states.
According to the release:
--U.S. Highway 89 is closed past mile marker 52, and areas in the Tom Miner basin are still under water.
--Livingston's 9th Street island is inaccessible.
-- Livingston HealthCare remains evacuated and closed but Community Health Partners in Livingston is open.
-- All entrances to Yellowstone National Park are still closed.
--The majority of bridges crossing the Yellowstone in Paradise Valley are unsafe, which the exceptions of Pine Creek, Murphy Lane and Mill Creek.
--Many wells throughout Park County have been submerged and may have been compromised. People are advised to contact the Park County Health Department with questions about their wells.
--Trail Creek Road is open only for local and emergency traffic to Interstate 90.
--The Park County Sheriff's Office advised people to stay off all bridges crossing the Yellowstone River as work is done to assess their structural integrity, according to a Facebook post made around 10 a.m.
--Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster Tuesday morning due to widespread flooding.
--Evacuation orders for a portion of Livingston were ordered late Monday night but were lifted as of 8:18 a.m. Tuesday morning.
On the Gallatin River:
--Gallatin County has closed Veltkamp Road between Linney Road and Highline Road due to high water. The closure will remain in effect until waters recede.
--The Gallatin River kept rising Monday night, creeping into minor flood stage at Gallatin Gateway and in Logan.
--The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department closed Axtell Gateway Road between Anceney Road and Gateway South Road as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The closure will remain in place until floodwaters recede, according to a statement from the county. The Williams Bridge south of Gateway remains closed.
--Gallatin County said in a release around 10:45 a.m. that roads reaching the Clarkston area remained open but that the road and bridge department was watching the area closely. They will close the roads if needed, and the county said residents should be prepared with food and water for a couple of days until the water recedes.
--Photos and videos posted to social media show the Gallatin River completely submerging House Rock, a well-known landmark in the Gallatin Canyon.
Politicians weigh in
--Sen. Steve Daines said he fully supports Gov. Greg Gianforte's statewide disaster declaration and that he stands "ready to facilitate recovery efforts at the federal level."
--Ryan Zinke, Congressional candidate and former Secretary of the Interior, called on the Biden Administration to waive certain environmental regulations in order to rebuild U.S. Highway 89 and restore access to Gardiner.
--Sen. Jon Tester issued a statement that he is monitoring the severe flooding and is "in touch with local, state and federal officials to make sure that folks on the ground" get necessary aid. The statement adds that Tester is urging several federal agencies to work with state and local governments to distribute resources.
This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available