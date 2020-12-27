The Bozeman area's top 10 non-coronavirus stories of 2020

Indeed, 2020 was a year unlike any other.
While the coronavirus and its impacts dominated the front page most days this year, it’s hard to imagine other things happened too.
But they did. An election, wildfires, racial justice protests, skyrocketing real estate prices. And so much more.
Here are some of the biggest non-coronavirus stories from the Bozeman area in 2020.
1. The Bridger Foothills fire burns 8,000 acres, 30 houses
Bozeman watched as a wisp of smoke near the “M” grew into a raging wildfire in the Bridger Canyon this September.
The Bridger Foothills fire started in the afternoon Sept. 4 on the west side of the Bridgers. Officials believe it was caused by a holdover lightning strike.
Despite water and retardant drops, firefighters couldn’t keep the flames from moving upward. They reached the ridgeline by the evening and descended the eastern side of the range that night.
Bridger Foothills fire
Bottles of water are stacked against the side of the Gallatin County Search and Rescue building before a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Andy Mitchell, operation sections chief with the Forest Service, points to a map of the Bridger Foothills fire during a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the the Gallatin County Search and Rescue building. Mitchell said there are about 160 people deployed on the fire right now and that most of the potential for the fire to grow is on the northeast side, past Stone Creek.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Andy Mitchell, operation sections chief with the Forest Service, points to a map of the Bridger Foothills fire during a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the the Gallatin County Search and Rescue building. Mitchell said there are about 160 people deployed on the fire right now and that most of the potential for the fire to grow is on the northeast side, past Stone Creek.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Justin Singer, safety officer with the Custer Gallatin Forest Service, speaks at a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the the Gallatin County Search and Rescue building. Singer said there was an incident with a drone shutting down one of the sites the Forest Service was using to dip helicopter buckets into. He's asking that the public, "refrain from using drones within the incident area."
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Sen. Steve Daines speaks at a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the the Gallatin County Search and Rescue building.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Brian Nickolay, assistant fire chief at the Hyalite Fire Department, speaks at a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the the Gallatin County Search and Rescue building.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Captain Jim Anderson with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department side-eyes the fire map while speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the the Gallatin County Search and Rescue building.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin speaks at a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the the Gallatin County Search and Rescue building.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Adam Mendelsohn, Jason Mendelsohn and Addie Theisen throw buckets of water on embers still burning in the pasture across from Theisen's home on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. The Mendelsohn's home was completely consumed in fire that burned through Bridger Canyon on Saturday night.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Adam Mendelsohn and Addie Theisen walk across Bridger Canyon Road to extinguish embers still burning on the other side Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. Mendelsohn's home was completely consumed in fire that burned through Bridger Canyon on Saturday night. Mendelsohn lost a large collection of fossils in the fire. "But at least my family is ok," Mendelsohn said.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Adam Mendelsohn, 13, throws buckets of water on embers burning in a pasture across from Addie Theisen's home on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. Mendelsohn's home was completely consumed in fire that burned through Bridger Canyon on Saturday night. Mendelsohn lost a large collection of fossils in the fire. "But at least my family is ok," Mendelsohn said.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Jason Mendelsohn fills buckets of water from a cattle trough to extinguish embers still burning in the pasture across from Addie Theisen's home on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. Mendelsohn's home was completely consumed in fire that burned through Bridger Canyon on Saturday night.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Adam Mendelsohn, Addie Theisen, and Jason Mendelsohn throw buckets of water on embers still burning in the pasture across from Theisen's home on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. The Mendelsohn's home was completely consumed in fire that burned through Bridger Canyon on Saturday night.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Addie Theisen's bulls rest in a pen next to her house in Bridger Canyon on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. Theisen lost a 100-year-old barn in the fire but said, "God decided to save our place."
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Bridger Canyon is a checkerboard of charred and green land on on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A house, spared by the fire, sits surrounded by burnt hills on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, off Bridger Canyon Road.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A car drives by a mailbox, spared by the fire that burned through Bridger Canyon on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, off Bridger Canyon Road.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
The smoldering ruins of a structure sit off of Jackson Creek Road on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A Hebgen Basin Fire Department truck drives past smoldering hay bales on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A truck drives past charred grass alongside Jackson Creek Road on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
The grass behind the mailboxes lining Tepee Ridge Road is black and charred on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper chats with a vehicle stopped at a checkpoint on Jackson Creek Road on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A Hebgen Basin Fire Department truck off-loads water into an emergency reserve on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A singed leaf is surrounded by charred grass on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, off of Jackson Creek Road.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A man walks towards his still-standing house, surrounded by charred fields on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, off of Jackson Creek Road.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Burnt barbed wire sits in a pile at the bottom of a fence post on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, off of Bridger Canyon Road.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Firefighters gather in front of the Bridger Canyon Fire Department on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
The fire in the Bridger Mountains burns behind lights from vehicles traveling down 1-90 on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE
Bridger Foothills fire
Smoke pours off the east side of the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Smoke pours off the east side of the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
People flee smoke from a fire in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, along Jackson Creek Road.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A person watches the thick smoke roll through the valley from a car parked on a private driveway on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, off Jackson Creek Road.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A red car drives away from the smoke issuing from a fire in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
People evacuate as smoke billows up Jackson Creek Road from the fire in the Bridger Mountains around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Vehicles parked along Jackson Creek Road watch the smoke billowing from the fire in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
An American flag stands out against a wall of thick smoke from the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A row of mailboxes along Tepee Ridge Road stand out against a wall of thick smoke from the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Firefighters from the Amsterdam Rural Fire Department drive down Tepee Ridge Road and head towards the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Firefighters from the Amsterdam Rural Fire Department drive down Tepee Ridge Road and head towards the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
People evacuate as smoke billows up Jackson Creek Road from the fire in the Bridger Mountains around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Vehicles parked along Jackson Creek Road watch the smoke from the fire in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Thick smoke billows from the Bridger Mountains behind an archway leading to Rolling Thunder Ranch off of Jackson Creek Road on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Sheriff's deputies set up a roadblock at the intersection of Jackson Creek Road and I-90 at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. At 4:09 p.m. an evacuation of Jackson Creek was ordered.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Vehicles park on the side of the road as smoke from the fire raging in the Bridger Mountains rolls through the valley on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. At 4:09 p.m. an evacuation of Jackson Creek was ordered.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Vehicles head towards smoke from the fire raging in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, off of Jackson Creek Road. At 4:09 p.m. an evacuation of Jackson Creek was ordered.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A four-engine air tanker drops fire retardant on the fire burning north of the M Trail on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothill fire
A sign stops recreationists from approaching the M Trail on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A helicopter pilot takes a break from dropping buckets of water on the fire raging in the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A helicopter pilot drops a buckets of water on the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains, north of the M Trail, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A fire burns at the top of the east side of the Bridger Mountains around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A fire burns at the top of the east side of the Bridger Mountains around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Firefighters attempt to prepare structures as the fire burning at the top of the east side of the Bridger Mountains approaches on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
The Bridger Foothills fire continues to burn north of the "M" trail at sunset on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
The fire in the Bridger Mountains continues to burn on the east side through the night on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
The Bridger Foothills fire burns through the night on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
The fire in the Bridger Mountains continues to burn on the east side through the night on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A plane flies out of the smoke from the Bridger Foothills fire on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Jessica Lucero and Nick Evans watch a smokejumper parachute into the Bridger Foothills fire on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Smokejumpers parachute into the Bridger Foothills fire burning in the Bridger Mountains north of the "M" Trail on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Smokejumpers parachute into a fire burning in the Bridger Mountains north of the "M" Trail on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Nick Evans watches as the Bridger Foothills fire burns its way through the Bridger Mountains north of the "M" Trail on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Onlookers watch as the Bridger Foothills fire burns its way through the Bridger Mountains north of the "M" Trail on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A Bozeman Police officer redirects traffic away from the Bridger Foothills fire on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A plane flies out of the smoke from a the Bridger Foothills fire burning in the Bridger Mountains north of the "M" Trail on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A woman watches the Bridger Foothills on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from Story Mill Road.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Smoke billows into the sky from the fire in the Bridger Mountains behind the old grain mill in downtown Bozeman on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A helicopter drops a buckets of water on the fire burning on the east side of the Bridger Mountains at around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A couple in a silver sports car watches the fire burning on the east side of the Bridger Mountains at around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Two public information officers talk to a Bridger Canyon resident while a helicopter goes to drop a bucket of water on the fire burning on the east side of the Bridger Mountains on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A helicopter drops a buckets of water on the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains, north of the M Trail, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A fire truck heads toward the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains at around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
A person pulls over to watch smoke from the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains at around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Bridger Foothills fire
Smoke billows into the sky above the M Trail in the Bridger Mountains at around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
On Sept. 5, high winds blew the fire to 7,000 acres. The inferno raced north, releasing an enormous plume of smoke.
The plume made it impossible for a helicopter pilot to rescue three firefighters stationed north of the fire. As the men ran out of escape options, they took cover in two fire shelters. All three survived the ordeal with minor burns.
By Saturday evening, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office called for residents of Bridger Canyon, Jackson Creek and Kelly Canyon to evacuate. The city united to help the evacuees find shelter and resources.
Adam Mendelsohn, Jason Mendelsohn and Addie Theisen throw buckets of water on embers still burning in the pasture across from Theisen's home on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. The Mendelsohn's home was completely consumed in fire that burned through Bridger Canyon on Saturday night.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Crews from in and around the county, the Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation all helped to quell the blaze, which burned 30 houses.
The 8,224 acre wildfire was 100% contained on Oct 13.
Rep. Greg Gianforte accepts his gubernatorial win with a speech to supporters and media during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman.
RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE
2. Montana Republicans cruise to election wins
Montana Republicans trounced their opponents in the November election, winning every federal and statewide race and expanding their majority in the state Legislature.
The race between incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Democratic challenger Gov. Steve Bullock dominated the airwaves and was the most expensive contest in Montana history. Leading up to Election Day, polls indicated the race was close, but Daines beat Bullock by a double-digit margin.
Sen. Steve Daines accepts his win in the U.S. Senate race during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
With U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s victory over Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, a Republican will hold the governor’s office for the first time in 16 years.
The leadership change in Helena coupled with the Republicans’ expanded majority in the state Legislature could alter the direction lawmakers take in the upcoming session.
The election results revealed that Montanans were less inclined to split their tickets during this election than they were previously.
Political scientists have said the shift could be because Republican candidates successfully nationalized their races. They linked themselves to President Donald Trump, who beat President-elect Joe Biden in the state by 16%, and attracted national figures including Vice President Mike Pence, who held a rally in Belgrade this fall. They also tied their opponents to controversial national figures like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
The Republican landslide came in a year that saw a record number of ballots cast — 612,075 — and a turnout rate — 81% — not reached since 1972.
A march towards downtown begins during the Bozeman National Day of Action for Black Lives Friday, June 5, 2020, in Bozeman.
Ryan Berry/Chronicle
3. Bozemanites speak up for racial justice
Thousands of people took to Bozeman’s streets this summer to protest racism and police violence after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A handful of counter-protesters, some of whom were armed, also showed up. And local Republican groups held “Defend the Police” car rallies.
Following the protests, Bozeman United for Racial Justice, the Montana Racial Equity Project and the Black Student Union at Montana State University, the three groups behind the rallies, called for change.
They asked the city to allocate money from the Bozeman Police Department to anti-discrimination programs and social service agencies. They asked a court to lower bail for a Black man. They asked businesses and Montana State University to join freedom pledges. They asked for more diversity on city boards.
Their calls were partially answered.
For instance, the Bozeman City Commission reallocated $61,000 meant for a new police cruiser to anti-discrimination training and directed more money to local nonprofits. At the same time, the police budget saw an increase for new staff and equipment.
And, earlier this month, the city commission appointed Courtney Smith, who leads the criminal justice initiative for Montana Racial Equity Project, to the Bozeman Police Commission.
But, after former deputy mayor Chris Mehl resigned, the commissioners picked Jennifer Madgic to replace him despite significant support for Chris Coburn, who said he would bring the perspective of a young Black person to the board.
The push for change continues. The Bozeman Police Department is now looking for a new chief and many are requesting a leader who understands the issue of bias in policing.
Construction continues on the row of new duplexes on North Willson Avenue, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. The Willson 16 project replaced a mobile home park that had previously occupied the property for decades. Each duplex comes with a detached apartment and starts at $1,190,900.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
4. Housing prices shoot through the roof
The Gallatin Valley didn’t get any more affordable in 2020.
In fact, the prices of single-family homes and condominiums and townhomes skyrocketed. Between July and August, the median price of a single-family home in Gallatin County increased by nearly $100,000, jumping from $487,000 to $575,450.
The final numbers released by the Gallatin Association of Realtors for 2020 show a 46% increase in price, from $420,000 in Nov. 2019 to $615,000 in Nov. 2020 for the median price of single-family homes. Townhomes and condos saw a 4.5% increase in price during the same time, from $330,000 to $344,975.
That increase is great for people who already own homes and want to sell. But it spells bad news for middle- and low-income Bozeman residents, especially paired with this year’s pandemic-induced layoffs and financial hardships.
Organizations like the Human Resources Development Council and Family Promise have seen an increase in need in almost all arenas. People are staying in shelters more often and for longer periods of time than before, and are needing more assistance with rent, mortgages and food.
Much of the crunch is supply related: with so many people moving to Bozeman at such a high rate, many from areas where the median income is higher than Bozeman’s $52,000 per year, Montanans just can’t compete.
A room of flowering cannabis plants grow at Think Higher Caregiving on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE
5. Voters approve recreational marijuana
Montanans sent a loud and clear message during the 2020 election: Pot is more popular than most politicians.
The twin initiatives that legalized recreational marijuana in Montana, I-190 and CI-118, passed with 57% of the vote. That’s more than most Montana politicians won by, with a few exceptions.
The citizen-led initiatives lay out the groundwork for recreational weed in Montana, which includes setting the age to buy at 21 and spelling out some of the licensing and testing THC products will need to go through before being sold to the general public with a 20% tax rate.
A report by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research predicted that legalization will bring in over $236 million in tax revenue in the five-year stretch between 2022 and 2026.
But Montanans without medical marijuana cards can’t just walk into the dispensary just yet. While possession and growth of small amounts of weed will be legal on Jan. 1, dispensary applications likely won’t be accepted by the Department of Revenue until October 2021, with the first recreational dispensaries opening in the months following.
Montana was one of several states to legalize recreational marijuana this year. The initiatives still need to be approved by the 2021 Legislature and are now facing a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the proposed appropriations in the initiatives.
James Alex Hurley
Photo courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office
6. West Yellowstone family charged with killing 12-year-old boy
Several family members were charged with murdering and torturing a 12-year-old boy in West Yellowstone earlier this year.
James Alex Hurley’s death sent a shockwave through the town of West Yellowstone.
Hurley’s grandparents, James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts, received custody over him after Hurley’s father died.
Court documents say the grandparents then beat and tortured the boy at their home on Buffalo Drive near Hebgen Lake in the months leading up to his death. They each face charges in connection to the boy’s death.
A man blocks his candle from the wind at the memorial gathering for 12-year-old Alex Hurley in West Yellowstone in this February photo. Hurley was allegedly killed by his family.
Freddy Monares/Chronicle
Hurley’s aunt, Madison Sasser, is also charged in connection to the boy’s death.
Each family member has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their cases are pending in Gallatin County District Court.
Hurley’s 15-year-old uncle James Sasser III was sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections until he turns 18 as part of a plea agreement. After that, he’ll be on probation until he is 25 and is required to pay a $500 fine.
Members of the community, new students, faculty and staff attend a dedication ceremony for Bozeman's newest high school, Gallatin High, on Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2020.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
7. Bozeman opens a second high school
After over three years of planning and meetings, Bozeman’s second high school opened with 920 students in ninth, 10th and 11th grades.
Construction on the three-story building that would become Gallatin High began in March 2018 after Bozeman voters approved a record $125 million bond in 2017 to build the second high school and renovate the first.
Classes looked different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with students attending in-person in a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday group.
Although the overall student enrollment for the district dipped this year, the number of high school students continued to grow.
Bozeman High’s renovations, an estimated $29.5 million project, began in mid-June and are ongoing.
Current city commissioner Chris Mehl is running against Brian LaMeres for mayor in the upcoming Nov. 7, 2017 election.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
8. Bozeman mayor resigns after allegations of bullying
Chris Mehl was mayor for less than nine months before allegations that he had bullied city staff and interfered in city administration spurred city commissioners to urge him to resign, which he did days later.
Mehl had previously served as deputy mayor for two years.
A release of public documents in September showed that during that time, city staff had repeatedly reported Mehl intimidating them or trying to interfere in city administration. The documents included emails in which Mehl attempted to participate in staff meetings or direct staff to complete specific tasks.
In a November 2019 memo, then city manager Andrea Surratt noted that individually, any of Mehl’s flagged actions could be explained away. But together, Surratt wrote, they show a pattern of behavior. The documents also showed Surratt accepted another job partially because of Mehl’s behavior.
After Mehl’s resignation on Sept. 9, then-Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus was sworn in as mayor. In early October, commissioners appointed Jennifer Madgic, a planning board member, to fill the empty spot left on the commission.
Officials asses fire damage to several buildings in downtown Gardiner in this July photo.
Freddy Monares/Chronicle
9. Fire tears down Gardiner businesses
A massive fire in July changed the face of Gardiner, a small town near the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
The fire burned historic buildings that housed the Two Bit Saloon, Yellowstone Raft Company, Red’s Blue Goose Saloon, and Rosie’s Pizza and Rosie’s Bistro.
A few days after the fire, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said an investigation showed the fire started in the kitchen of the Two Bit Saloon on Second Street and Main Street. The fire spread to nearby businesses.
Hours after it started, authorities decided to tear down Red’s Blue Goose Saloon to stop the blaze from moving to other buildings on Park Street, directly in front of the entrance to Yellowstone.
There was some concern that the fire would jump the road and onto grass inside the park, “then setting the park on fire,” Bichler said. But fire officials were able to prevent it from spreading further.
Bob Connors is the superintendent of Bozeman Schools.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
10. Bozeman superintendent Bob Connors remains on leave
Bozeman School District Superintendent Bob Connors remains on paid administrative leave, with few details shared by the district.
Connors was placed on leave on Nov. 2 during a closed executive session with the school board. The board met to discuss an alleged policy violation but it was not clear at the time that Connors was involved.
Board members and district administrators have cited privacy concerns when asked specifics on the possible violation or Connors performance.
The school board has since held two closed sessions about Connors, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. The board chairperson said in December there was no plan to hold another executive session and it may not be needed.
The Chronicle filed a lawsuit in Gallatin County District Court on Nov. 20 seeking meeting records and documents related to Connors being placed on leave.
In Connors’ absence, the district’s deputy superintendents, Marilyn King and Casey Bertram, have stepped in as interim co-superintendents.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.