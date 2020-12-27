You are the owner of this article.
The Bozeman area's top 10 non-coronavirus stories of 2020

Bridger Fire

A pedestrian pulls over to watch smoke from the fire burning in the Bridger Mountains at around noon on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Indeed, 2020 was a year unlike any other.

While the coronavirus and its impacts dominated the front page most days this year, it’s hard to imagine other things happened too.

But they did. An election, wildfires, racial justice protests, skyrocketing real estate prices. And so much more.

Here are some of the biggest non-coronavirus stories from the Bozeman area in 2020.

1. The Bridger Foothills fire burns 8,000 acres, 30 houses

Bozeman watched as a wisp of smoke near the “M” grew into a raging wildfire in the Bridger Canyon this September.

The Bridger Foothills fire started in the afternoon Sept. 4 on the west side of the Bridgers. Officials believe it was caused by a holdover lightning strike.

Despite water and retardant drops, firefighters couldn’t keep the flames from moving upward. They reached the ridgeline by the evening and descended the eastern side of the range that night.

On Sept. 5, high winds blew the fire to 7,000 acres. The inferno raced north, releasing an enormous plume of smoke.

The plume made it impossible for a helicopter pilot to rescue three firefighters stationed north of the fire. As the men ran out of escape options, they took cover in two fire shelters. All three survived the ordeal with minor burns.

By Saturday evening, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office called for residents of Bridger Canyon, Jackson Creek and Kelly Canyon to evacuate. The city united to help the evacuees find shelter and resources.

Bridger Foothills fire

Adam Mendelsohn, Jason Mendelsohn and Addie Theisen throw buckets of water on embers still burning in the pasture across from Theisen's home on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. The Mendelsohn's home was completely consumed in fire that burned through Bridger Canyon on Saturday night.

Crews from in and around the county, the Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation all helped to quell the blaze, which burned 30 houses.

The 8,224 acre wildfire was 100% contained on Oct 13.

Greg Gianforte Election Night

Rep. Greg Gianforte accepts his gubernatorial win with a speech to supporters and media during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman.

2. Montana Republicans cruise to election wins

Montana Republicans trounced their opponents in the November election, winning every federal and statewide race and expanding their majority in the state Legislature.

The race between incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Democratic challenger Gov. Steve Bullock dominated the airwaves and was the most expensive contest in Montana history. Leading up to Election Day, polls indicated the race was close, but Daines beat Bullock by a double-digit margin.

Daines, Election Night

Sen. Steve Daines accepts his win in the U.S. Senate race during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman.

With U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s victory over Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, a Republican will hold the governor’s office for the first time in 16 years.

The leadership change in Helena coupled with the Republicans’ expanded majority in the state Legislature could alter the direction lawmakers take in the upcoming session.

The election results revealed that Montanans were less inclined to split their tickets during this election than they were previously.

Political scientists have said the shift could be because Republican candidates successfully nationalized their races. They linked themselves to President Donald Trump, who beat President-elect Joe Biden in the state by 16%, and attracted national figures including Vice President Mike Pence, who held a rally in Belgrade this fall. They also tied their opponents to controversial national figures like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

The Republican landslide came in a year that saw a record number of ballots cast — 612,075 — and a turnout rate — 81% — not reached since 1972.

Bozeman Day of action for Black Lives

A march towards downtown begins during the Bozeman National Day of Action for Black Lives Friday, June 5, 2020, in Bozeman.

3. Bozemanites speak up for racial justice

Thousands of people took to Bozeman’s streets this summer to protest racism and police violence after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A handful of counter-protesters, some of whom were armed, also showed up. And local Republican groups held “Defend the Police” car rallies.

Following the protests, Bozeman United for Racial Justice, the Montana Racial Equity Project and the Black Student Union at Montana State University, the three groups behind the rallies, called for change.

They asked the city to allocate money from the Bozeman Police Department to anti-discrimination programs and social service agencies. They asked a court to lower bail for a Black man. They asked businesses and Montana State University to join freedom pledges. They asked for more diversity on city boards.

Their calls were partially answered.

For instance, the Bozeman City Commission reallocated $61,000 meant for a new police cruiser to anti-discrimination training and directed more money to local nonprofits. At the same time, the police budget saw an increase for new staff and equipment.

And, earlier this month, the city commission appointed Courtney Smith, who leads the criminal justice initiative for Montana Racial Equity Project, to the Bozeman Police Commission.

But, after former deputy mayor Chris Mehl resigned, the commissioners picked Jennifer Madgic to replace him despite significant support for Chris Coburn, who said he would bring the perspective of a young Black person to the board.

The push for change continues. The Bozeman Police Department is now looking for a new chief and many are requesting a leader who understands the issue of bias in policing.

Willson 16 Real Estate

Construction continues on the row of new duplexes on North Willson Avenue, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. The Willson 16 project replaced a mobile home park that had previously occupied the property for decades. Each duplex comes with a detached apartment and starts at $1,190,900.

4. Housing prices shoot through the roof

The Gallatin Valley didn’t get any more affordable in 2020.

In fact, the prices of single-family homes and condominiums and townhomes skyrocketed. Between July and August, the median price of a single-family home in Gallatin County increased by nearly $100,000, jumping from $487,000 to $575,450.

The final numbers released by the Gallatin Association of Realtors for 2020 show a 46% increase in price, from $420,000 in Nov. 2019 to $615,000 in Nov. 2020 for the median price of single-family homes. Townhomes and condos saw a 4.5% increase in price during the same time, from $330,000 to $344,975.

That increase is great for people who already own homes and want to sell. But it spells bad news for middle- and low-income Bozeman residents, especially paired with this year’s pandemic-induced layoffs and financial hardships.

Organizations like the Human Resources Development Council and Family Promise have seen an increase in need in almost all arenas. People are staying in shelters more often and for longer periods of time than before, and are needing more assistance with rent, mortgages and food.

Much of the crunch is supply related: with so many people moving to Bozeman at such a high rate, many from areas where the median income is higher than Bozeman’s $52,000 per year, Montanans just can’t compete.

Think Higher Caregiving, Marijuana Laws

A room of flowering cannabis plants grow at Think Higher Caregiving on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

5. Voters approve recreational marijuana

Montanans sent a loud and clear message during the 2020 election: Pot is more popular than most politicians.

The twin initiatives that legalized recreational marijuana in Montana, I-190 and CI-118, passed with 57% of the vote. That’s more than most Montana politicians won by, with a few exceptions.

The citizen-led initiatives lay out the groundwork for recreational weed in Montana, which includes setting the age to buy at 21 and spelling out some of the licensing and testing THC products will need to go through before being sold to the general public with a 20% tax rate.

A report by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research predicted that legalization will bring in over $236 million in tax revenue in the five-year stretch between 2022 and 2026.

But Montanans without medical marijuana cards can’t just walk into the dispensary just yet. While possession and growth of small amounts of weed will be legal on Jan. 1, dispensary applications likely won’t be accepted by the Department of Revenue until October 2021, with the first recreational dispensaries opening in the months following.

Montana was one of several states to legalize recreational marijuana this year. The initiatives still need to be approved by the 2021 Legislature and are now facing a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the proposed appropriations in the initiatives.

Alex Hurley

James Alex Hurley

6. West Yellowstone family charged with killing 12-year-old boy

Several family members were charged with murdering and torturing a 12-year-old boy in West Yellowstone earlier this year.

James Alex Hurley’s death sent a shockwave through the town of West Yellowstone.

Hurley’s grandparents, James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts, received custody over him after Hurley’s father died.

Court documents say the grandparents then beat and tortured the boy at their home on Buffalo Drive near Hebgen Lake in the months leading up to his death. They each face charges in connection to the boy’s death.

Candlelight Memorial held for boy allegedly killed by his family

A man blocks his candle from the wind at the memorial gathering for 12-year-old Alex Hurley in West Yellowstone in this February photo. Hurley was allegedly killed by his family.

Hurley’s aunt, Madison Sasser, is also charged in connection to the boy’s death.

Each family member has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their cases are pending in Gallatin County District Court.

Hurley’s 15-year-old uncle James Sasser III was sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections until he turns 18 as part of a plea agreement. After that, he’ll be on probation until he is 25 and is required to pay a $500 fine.

Gallatin High Ribbon Cutting

Members of the community, new students, faculty and staff attend a dedication ceremony for Bozeman's newest high school, Gallatin High, on Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2020.

7. Bozeman opens a second high school

After over three years of planning and meetings, Bozeman’s second high school opened with 920 students in ninth, 10th and 11th grades.

Construction on the three-story building that would become Gallatin High began in March 2018 after Bozeman voters approved a record $125 million bond in 2017 to build the second high school and renovate the first.

Classes looked different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with students attending in-person in a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday group.

Although the overall student enrollment for the district dipped this year, the number of high school students continued to grow.

Bozeman High’s renovations, an estimated $29.5 million project, began in mid-June and are ongoing.

Chris Mehl, headshot

Current city commissioner Chris Mehl is running against Brian LaMeres for mayor in the upcoming Nov. 7, 2017 election.

8. Bozeman mayor resigns after allegations of bullying

Chris Mehl was mayor for less than nine months before allegations that he had bullied city staff and interfered in city administration spurred city commissioners to urge him to resign, which he did days later.

Mehl had previously served as deputy mayor for two years.

A release of public documents in September showed that during that time, city staff had repeatedly reported Mehl intimidating them or trying to interfere in city administration. The documents included emails in which Mehl attempted to participate in staff meetings or direct staff to complete specific tasks.

In a November 2019 memo, then city manager Andrea Surratt noted that individually, any of Mehl’s flagged actions could be explained away. But together, Surratt wrote, they show a pattern of behavior. The documents also showed Surratt accepted another job partially because of Mehl’s behavior.

After Mehl’s resignation on Sept. 9, then-Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus was sworn in as mayor. In early October, commissioners appointed Jennifer Madgic, a planning board member, to fill the empty spot left on the commission.

_D8S3868.jpg

Officials asses fire damage to several buildings in downtown Gardiner in this July photo. 

9. Fire tears down Gardiner businesses

A massive fire in July changed the face of Gardiner, a small town near the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

The fire burned historic buildings that housed the Two Bit Saloon, Yellowstone Raft Company, Red’s Blue Goose Saloon, and Rosie’s Pizza and Rosie’s Bistro.

No one was injured.

A few days after the fire, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said an investigation showed the fire started in the kitchen of the Two Bit Saloon on Second Street and Main Street. The fire spread to nearby businesses.

Hours after it started, authorities decided to tear down Red’s Blue Goose Saloon to stop the blaze from moving to other buildings on Park Street, directly in front of the entrance to Yellowstone.

There was some concern that the fire would jump the road and onto grass inside the park, “then setting the park on fire,” Bichler said. But fire officials were able to prevent it from spreading further.

Bob Connors, superintendent

Bob Connors is the superintendent of Bozeman Schools. 

10. Bozeman superintendent Bob Connors remains on leave

Bozeman School District Superintendent Bob Connors remains on paid administrative leave, with few details shared by the district.

Connors was placed on leave on Nov. 2 during a closed executive session with the school board. The board met to discuss an alleged policy violation but it was not clear at the time that Connors was involved.

Board members and district administrators have cited privacy concerns when asked specifics on the possible violation or Connors performance.

The school board has since held two closed sessions about Connors, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. The board chairperson said in December there was no plan to hold another executive session and it may not be needed.

The Chronicle filed a lawsuit in Gallatin County District Court on Nov. 20 seeking meeting records and documents related to Connors being placed on leave.

In Connors’ absence, the district’s deputy superintendents, Marilyn King and Casey Bertram, have stepped in as interim co-superintendents.

Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.

