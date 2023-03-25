Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Law enforcement officers from Bozeman, Belgrade and Helena on Friday met with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to talk about the problems officers are seeing in their cities and counties and what the federal government could do to address them.

Tester opened by saying he wanted to listen more than talk, but he did have several questions for the assembled panel.

“The bottom line here is, all you got to do is pick up the papers in Montana, and you can see how tough your guys’ job is,” he said. “It’s a dangerous business, and we need to be able to support you to make sure you can do your job.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.