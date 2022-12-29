Let the news come to you

The weather in Bozeman and Gallatin County has dramatically shifted in the week since near-record setting subzero temperatures slammed Montana.

Paul Nutter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said that temperatures for the rest of the week heading into New Year’s Day would hover from the low to mid 30s.

That’s a stark change from last week, when frigid temperatures gripped the region. The coldest reported temperature in the county was at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. National Weather Service equipment recorded a low of minus 45 degrees Dec. 21 — a degree shy of the minus 46 degree record set in 1957.


