The weather in Bozeman and Gallatin County has dramatically shifted in the week since near-record setting subzero temperatures slammed Montana.
Paul Nutter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said that temperatures for the rest of the week heading into New Year’s Day would hover from the low to mid 30s.
That’s a stark change from last week, when frigid temperatures gripped the region. The coldest reported temperature in the county was at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. National Weather Service equipment recorded a low of minus 45 degrees Dec. 21 — a degree shy of the minus 46 degree record set in 1957.
Nutter said that the average high temperature for late December was about 31 degrees, and an average low is nine degrees.
Though most of the immediate impacts of the extreme cold have receded, like power outages and chance of frostbite, other ripple effects have appeared with the change in temperature.
Nutter said that the rapid temperature increase has bolstered the possibility of ice jams and flooding. Ice jams can be “highly unpredictable,” and the weather service has no ability to make predictions on where they might crop up, Nutter said.
An ice jam formed on the Gallatin River at Logan last week. Nutter said that water began rising behind the ice, and increased to just over minor flood stage levels over the weekend.
Nutter said that a minor flood stage in the area is listed at 9 feet. The stream gauge at Logan indicated that the water peaked at 9.2 feet. The agency issued a flood advisory for the area, which was lifted Wednesday.
Another issue with a rapid change in temperature is an increase in gusty winds. For example, Nutter said that snow in the backcountry can get pushed around to form snow slabs.
Nutter was not concerned about increased snowmelt from the temperature flip in the mountains. He said that the snow has to be exposed to a weeks long period of warmer temperatures. Nutter added that he was more concerned with the chance of avalanches than of possible flooding from snow melting in the mountains.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reported Thursday that an avalanche warning in the Lionhead Range had expired. Weak layers of snow in Taylor Fork and an avalanche in Sage Basin placed the danger of an avalanche in the area at “considerable.”
In Big Sky, skiers triggered a snow collapse earlier in the week, while other skiers found unstable snow near Divide Peak.
Strong wind and snow in the area on Tuesday has loaded the weaker layers, according to the report. The danger of triggering an avalanche in the area was listed as “moderate” Thursday.
More snow could be on the way, Nutter said. Snow could fall Friday afternoon and into the evening mainly in the mountains of the Gallatin Valley.
The valley could receive less than half an inch of snow. The Bridger Range could get about an inch and a half of snow, while areas further south could receive between 4 and 7 inches.
Nutter said that snowpack has made good progress so far in the Gallatin River basin. Snowpack in the area is at 122% of average. If all of the snow in the basin were to be melted now, it would produce about 9 inches of available water, he said.
“The snow water equivalent is above average for this time of year,” Nutter said. “But (it’s) still a long way to go.”
