Teepee installation planned in Bozeman for Indigenous Peoples Day By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A photo showing seven teepees, similar to the teepees that are planned to be installed at Peets Hill. Jade E. Snell Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A line of teepees will be erected on Peets Hill in Bozeman on Friday and will stand there through Oct. 18 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.The installation, “Lighting of the Teepees: Illuminating Indigenous Peoples Day,” is a partnership between the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, the Pretty Shield Foundation and Mountain Time Arts.William Snell, executive director of the tribal leaders council, said they first put up teepees as a public display about a decade ago near Winnipeg, Canada, thinking it would be a positive influence to the community. “The results were unbelievable. People were stopping to view it, elders from the tribes in that area even wept, and were crying saying ‘We never thought we would see this again,’” Snell said.Then last year, they put up teepees again, this time in Billings on the Rimrocks. Snell said they did so in part to give people some hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.The response blew them away again — people placed rocks around with names of people who were sick or who had died of COVID-19 written on them, and thousands came up to view the teepees.When contacted about bringing the teepees to Bozeman, they jumped at the chance.“We found it is just a wonderful symbol that represents us as Native Americans,” Snell said. “The lodge has lots of meaning to us and it truly represents our mothers and our families and us as Plains Indians.”The teepees will be installed at the south end of Peets Hill near Burke Park, said MaryBeth Morand with Mountain Time Arts. They are still trying to fundraise for the project, with a goal of $20,000.The teepees are not only a great way to recognize Native American culture, Snell said, but also an education tool and a symbol and point of pride for Native American people in the area.“It’s an effort just to really bring people together and join hands. That’s what it’s all about, it’s trying to put that out there so that we understand our different cultures and different ways — it enriches our communities and that’s so important for us, and we do it from an American Indian perspective,” Snell said. Ada Bends, who works with the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, said installing the teepees is a way to recognize the indigenous culture in the area. She said everyone is welcome to see the teepees.“Bozeman has become one of the most international communities here in the state of Montana, and it just opens the door with the indigenous people, Native people, who have been there previous to Bozeman being a city,” Bends said. “It just supports us acknowledging the indigenous Native nations around.”The city of Bozeman gave Mountain Time Arts a permit to install the teepees, Morand said. The city is planning a gathering on Monday, Oct. 11 for a land acknowledgement and a proclamation for Indigenous People’s Day.“We think that’s really important for the city of Bozeman because Bozeman was one of the first cities in Montana to observe Indigenous People’s Day,” Morand said. “So we wanted to celebrate that and then also highlight indigenous land acknowledgement and maybe provoke the state of Montana to look at declaring Indigenous Peoples Day statewide.”Walter Fleming, a Montana State University professor, and Marsha Small will also speak at the event.Snell noted putting them up on a hill makes them more visible, but also poses some challenges when it comes to weather. Les Left Hand, who is working on the project, said it takes several people to set up the teepees.Left Hand, a Crow Tribal member, said they will also work to educate people about how and why the teepees are put up in the way that they are.For example, Left Hand said the teepees are always put up with the doorway facing east, where the sun rises.Snell said people have reached out asking them to install the teepees in a lot of places, and they hope to continue to do so.But he said Bozeman carries with it a special significance for him, since his mother, Dr. Alma Snell, received an honorary doctorate in botany from Montana State University.“It’s kind of special for us to also be able to do this and it brings back a lot of memories of my mother and my forefathers, so it’s a great honor to be able to do that,” Snell said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teepee William Snell Bozeman Ethnology Politics Sociology Building Industry Arts Put Up Ada Bends Marybeth Morand Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Sushi restaurant to open in west Bozeman 2 hrs ago News Teepee installation planned in Bozeman for Indigenous Peoples Day 3 hrs ago State Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law 3 hrs ago News Building burns near Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon 7 hrs ago Health Montana State University researchers study how viruses from bats infect humans 20 hrs ago State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults Oct 5, 2021 What to read next Business Sushi restaurant to open in west Bozeman News Teepee installation planned in Bozeman for Indigenous Peoples Day State Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law News Building burns near Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon Health Montana State University researchers study how viruses from bats infect humans State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Sushi restaurant to open in west Bozeman Posted: 5:45 p.m. Small infill development planned for northwest Bozeman Posted: 5:30 p.m. Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law Posted: 5 p.m. Building burns near Four Corners on Wednesday afternoon Posted: 1 p.m. Cooler weather — and maybe some snow — on its way to Bozeman Posted: Oct. 5, 2021