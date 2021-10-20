Support Local Journalism


A 17-year-old from Bozeman died in a crash east of town on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The driver missed a right-hand turn while driving south on Fort Ellis Road. He went off the left side of the roadway and the BMW X5 he was driving collided with a bridge support pier and caught fire at about 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday evening. 

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released by law enforcement. No other vehicles were involved and no other people were injured. 

The crash report says MHP suspects speed to be the cause of the crash. Law enforcement does not suspect the driver was under the influence. 

Fort Ellis Road is just east of Bozeman. It crosses underneath Interstate 90 and over Bozeman Trail Road south of the interstate and Frontage Road north of the interstate. 

Montana Highway Patrol did not immediately return a request for additional information made Wednesday morning. 

This story will be updated as more information is made available. 

