A 15-year-old Madison County teen died in a single-vehicle car crash late Friday night near Ennis, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
According to a crash narrative from MHP, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, the boy was driving north on North Ennis Lake Road at a high rate of speed.
He apparently lost control of his car, overcorrected and rolled off the right side of the road.
The teen was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MHP, and was ejected. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, according to the narrative. Officials have not yet identified the teen.
Speed and alcohol are both suspected to be factors in the crash, according to MHP. The crash remains under investigation.
This is the second fatal crash in the Bozeman-area in a week, and the fourth fatal crash since May.
On July 7, 50-year-old Bozeman resident Brent Fjeldheim died in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway after veering into oncoming traffic and hitting a semi-truck head-on.
On June 23, one woman died and one man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover near West Yellowstone. The couple, both from Florida, were driving a camper on the road when they rolled off the road. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
In May, a 29-year-old Bozeman man died in a three-vehicle crash also near Gallatin Gateway near mile marker 71. Officials determined the car that Baires was riding in had hydroplaned and crashed into a car in another lane.
As of January, 83 people have died on Montana roadways this year, according to MHP.
