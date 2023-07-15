Let the news come to you

A 15-year-old Madison County teen died in a single-vehicle car crash late Friday night near Ennis, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

According to a crash narrative from MHP, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, the boy was driving north on North Ennis Lake Road at a high rate of speed.

He apparently lost control of his car, overcorrected and rolled off the right side of the road.


