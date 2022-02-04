Former U.S. Senator and Ambassador to China Max Baucus offered advice to students and shared tales from over three decades in public service during an event at Montana State University on Thursday evening.
The event, part of the Honors Presents series organized by the Honors College, drew roughly 70 people to hear Montana’s longest serving U.S. senator interviewed by Brianne Rogers, a member of the Board of Regents.
Rogers previously served on Baucus’ senate staff for a decade.
Baucus recounted his early days in college up to his decision to enter public service, including his first run for public office and his famous 630-mile walk across Montana in 1974.
Rogers said throughout her time with Baucus he always prided himself on being available to people.
Baucus reflected on the “work days” he often held as a senator, where he would spend a “day in the life” of a working Montana, ranging from waiting tables, working in an aluminum plant, and one that saw him paving the streets of Bozeman’s own 19th Street.
When asked what he considered one of his more meaningful accomplishments, Baucus pointed to the passage of the Affordable Care Act. At that time, Baucus was the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and played an important role in helping to get the health care reform bill passed.
Throughout his senate career, Baucus said he tried to keep Montanans first.
“It sounds corny but it’s true. I really fought for Montana,” he said.
One of the most difficult professional decisions he made was deciding not to run for reelection after serving over 35 years in the senate. Baucus went on to be the 11th U.S. ambassador to China from 2014 until 2017. While there, Baucus said he made it a point to travel to every province in China.
When asked, Baucus said his time in public office was rewarding and he would do it all over again. But he acknowledged the world of politics has changed a lot in the last few years.
“Don’t forget back then there was no internet, no social media, the senate proceedings were not televised, it was more personal. It enabled us to get more done and it was much less partisan in politics,” he said.
Baucus said it would be harder and more frustrating to do it all again in today’s political realm but it would still be rewarding.
“It’s harder. You have to work a lot harder, I think, because today in our state there are more people that vote down the line. There’s less ticket splitting,” he said.
When asked by a student about the rise of China as a super power, Baucus said they’re going to be strong and the U.S. needs to recognize that, develop the right policies and be “strong at home.”
“The weaker we are at home, Jan. 6 and all these things, the more countries like China will start to push us around a little bit,” Baucus said.
Before leaving, Baucus offered some advice to MSU students, urging them to “travel and get out of your comfort zone.”
“If you take risks, you’ll take smart risks. Well, they may be dumb risks too, but you’ll learn,” he said, adding that students should follow their instincts.