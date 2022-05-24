Emily Johnson had never entered an art contest before. The 25-year-old nurse enjoys painting and drawing for fun.
When she saw that Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts was having its annual contest to select a poster for the annual festival, the Washington resident thought it would be a fun way to spend some free time.
But after finishing her final design, she said she decided to submit it to the contest. She didn’t expect to even be a finalist.
Johnson, and her poster of pink sweet pea flowers against an orange background, was the winner of the 2022 Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Poster Contest. She won $1,000 for first place.
“I sent it in and was shocked when I got the phone call saying I won,” Johnson said. “I had no expectations.”
Over 70 people entered the poster contest, said Kris Olenicki, the executive director of the Sweet Pea Festival. Entries closed on May 5.
A panel of judges whittled each category down to three or five submissions. The Sweet Pea board then made the final decision on the winners. The poster and T-shirts will be available for sale through Sweet Pea at the end of June.
In addition to the poster contest, there is an adult’s and children’s T-shirt design contest.
Micah Rott, a graphic designer living in Kansas, won this year’s adult T-shirt design contest. Rott was the winner of the poster contest in 2017 and runner up for this year’s poster contest. Rott has attended Sweet Pea Festivals while visiting her parents, who are Bozeman residents.
The kids T-shirt design went to 13-year-old Ivy Bennet. Ivy lives in Bozeman with her parents and loves art and the outdoors, especially swimming and riding her bike.
The majority of entries were from Montana residents, Olenicki said. Those who submitted from out of state had a close connection to Bozeman or the festival.
“There’s something very special about Sweet Pea. People keep it in their minds and hearts when they leave,” she said.
Born and raised in Bozeman, Johnson said she’s hoping to visit her hometown and attend the festival. The festival is now in its 45th year and is usually held on the first weekend of August.
Much of that is dependent if she can get time off — she’s an intensive care unit nurse in Wenatchee, Washington.
She still plans on continuing her hobby of painting and “doodling” on her iPad, but said she has no plans to enter more art contests. Winning isn’t her priority. Still, she’s excited to have won this one.
“I had a lot of fun making it,” she said. “I’m hoping to make it back to Bozeman. I love Sweet Pea.”