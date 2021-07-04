Events like Saturday’s Big Sky Artisan Festival help local artists build contacts and “get the word out,” especially coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Melissa Hoskins, an abstract painter from Bozeman.
“I get inspired a lot by nature and colors that I see,” said Hoskins, who went to Montana State University to become an art teacher. “I work with a lot of colors and patterns.”
Hoskins was a newcomer at Saturday’s fifth annual Big Sky Artisan Festival, but in past years she displayed her work at a number of farmers markets and festivals around Bozeman. She’s been getting back into her craft after a hiatus of a few years.
During the pandemic, extra time at home allowed Hoskins to paint more and develop a consistent style. Now that local events are opening up, she’s focused on sharing her new work with the public.
“It’s just good to get out there. It’s a start,” Hoskins said. “These events are a great way to have people look at things in a more casual way.”
Taking over the Big Sky Artisan Festival was a no-brainer for staff at the Big Sky Arts Council, said China Reevers, the council’s event coordinator. The festival’s former organizer Kate Tomkinson used to hold it at Meadow Village, but she asked the arts council to take over this summer.
“We moved it up to the town center to have a little more space and draw more eyeballs,” Reevers said. Bringing art to Big Sky through events and public works is the arts council’s ultimate mission.
A few hundred people passed by Big Sky Town Center before 11:30 a.m., Reevers guessed. Visitors strolled through the street, buying intricate jewelry, paintings, pottery and photographs at various booths.
Big Sky photographer and travel agent Kristen Bykowski of Fine Art Photography displayed several prints and framed photographs at the festival.
The assortment of photographs came from 10 years of traveling with a camera, Bykowski said. Some of her favorites were a black and white photograph of Sicily, Italy, a close-up of a carton of eggs and a wide shot of the Gallatin River.
“Whether this is successful for me financially or not, it’s nice to be around other artists,” Bykowski said.
Patti Gettel of Moonstone Clay spent Saturday selling her hand-built, high-fired ceramics. All her pieces are created on a wheel, which allows her to incorporate more texture, she said. It’s a time-consuming process that involves a lot of layering of different glazes.
Saturday was Gettel’s fourth time selling work at the Big Sky Artisan Festival. Even though some events were canceled during the pandemic, it didn’t slow business down much, she said. In fact it felt busier in areas near Yellowstone National Park last fall, when park visitation there soared.
The Big Sky Artisan Festival preceded the 2021 “Music in the Mountains” concert series opening. The bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers was scheduled to kick off Big Sky’s summer concerts at 7:15 p.m. with opening band Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs.
Big Sky’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show was canceled this year because of high fire danger.
Reevers said that while it’s always important to support local artists, it’s particularly important now. So many industries have been hit hard by last year’s pandemic, and “having artists be prominent in the community helps us change our way of thinking,” she said.
“Providing opportunities like the artisan festival to get people out, to get local artwork seen — it’s a great way to remind people that artists are still here, they still have all their wonderful pieces, and people can buy them,” Reevers said.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.