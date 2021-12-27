Sunday morning crash near Belgrade kills Whitefish woman By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A crash on Interstate 90 outside of Belgrade killed a Whitefish woman and injured another person late Sunday morning.The collision happened during whiteout blizzard conditions that made visibility on the roads dangerously low and covered the roadway with snow and ice, according to the Montana Highway Patrol fatal crash report.According to that report, a 2013 Toyota Rav4 had just left the Jackrabbit Lane exchange and had entered the westbound lane of Interstate 90 shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday morning. Just off the exchange, a semi truck with one trailer was parked on the interstate, though it’s not clear in the crash report if the truck was parked on the shoulder of the road, in the driving lane or some combination of the two.Because of the extremely low visibility, the driver of the Rav4 wasn’t able to see the trailer and rear-ended it, with the passenger side of the vehicle taking the biggest impact.The passenger, 27-year-old Krysti Hoskins from Whitefish, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hoskins was wearing her seatbelt. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Chief deputy coroner Ben Burtch said her family has been notified. "It was complete whiteout conditions, you couldn't see anything," Burtch said. "And of course, roads were packed with snow and ice." The driver of the Rav4, a 31-year-old man from Whitefish, was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt. There is no additional information available about the condition of the man.The driver of the freightliner, a 48-year-old Michigan man, was not injured in the collision.Law enforcement do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol are conducting a joint investigation of the crash, Burtch said. 